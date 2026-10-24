More “Good News” That Leaves the Lights Off

Jennifer Granholm celebrates falling renewable-energy costs. But cheap electricity generation is not the same as an affordable, reliable power system.

Stephen Heins | The Word Merchant | Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Former Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recently celebrated a Wood Mackenzie analysis showing solar as the cheapest source of new electricity generation in 43 of 48 markets studied. Onshore wind leads in the remaining five. Four-hour battery storage also undercuts new open-cycle natural gas peaking plants in all 43 markets where the technologies were compared.

“Wow,” Granholm declared.

The numbers are impressive. But they illustrate a familiar problem with the green industrial complex: celebrating the declining cost of producing electricity while overlooking the expense of delivering it reliably.

Wood Mackenzie’s October 2026 Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) analysis identifies solar as the lowest-cost new generation technology in most markets studied. In the Middle East and Africa, utility-scale solar costs approximately $37 per megawatt-hour. Four-hour battery storage costs are projected to decline from roughly $120/MWh in 2026 to $80/MWh by 2035.

These are genuine technological achievements. Falling solar-module and battery-cell costs reflect engineering improvements, manufacturing efficiencies, and economies of scale. Where resources are favorable, solar, wind, and batteries deserve a place in the energy mix.

Energy humanism favors abundance, not scarcity. Affordable electricity is essential to prosperity.

But affordable generation and affordable electricity systems are two different things.

The Limits of LCOE

LCOE measures the lifetime cost of generating electricity at an individual facility. It is useful for comparing technologies but does not capture the full cost of integrating them into a functioning power grid.

It does not directly account for when electricity is produced, whether it is available during peak demand, or what additional infrastructure is necessary to maintain reliability.

Transmission expansion, backup generation, storage, curtailment, and grid-balancing services all carry costs that plant-level comparisons can obscure.

A solar facility may produce inexpensive electricity at noon. That does little for a manufacturing plant operating at midnight unless additional resources are available.

Four-hour batteries can help bridge that gap. They cannot independently guarantee electricity through several days of unfavorable weather.

This distinction is not ideological. It is engineering.

Even Wood Mackenzie Recognizes the Problem

The same Wood Mackenzie research Granholm celebrates contains qualifications receiving far less attention.

North America is reportedly the only region in the firm’s global comparison where renewable generation and storage costs are expected to be higher in 2040 than today.

Tariffs, trade restrictions, equipment shortages, and supply-chain constraints are raising costs for American developers.

Meanwhile, Wood Mackenzie identifies natural gas as the lowest-cost firm generation option through the current investment cycle, even as turbine shortages and rising electricity demand increase equipment prices.

The rapid expansion of data centers, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing requires electricity available around the clock.

This explains why utilities and industrial developers continue seeking dispatchable generation despite declining renewable costs.

A battery capable of supplying electricity for four hours serves a different purpose from a natural gas plant capable of operating continuously when fuel is available.

Comparing their costs without acknowledging that distinction is like comparing a delivery bicycle with a freight locomotive. Both provide transportation, but they perform fundamentally different jobs.

Capacity Factors Tell Another Story

Operating characteristics reinforce the distinction.

In 2025, U.S. nuclear plants operated at approximately 91 percent capacity factor. Combined-cycle natural gas averaged 58 percent, coal 49 percent, wind 34 percent, and utility-scale solar about 24 percent.

Capacity factor alone does not measure reliability, but it illustrates differences in annual electricity production.

One megawatt of installed solar capacity does not produce the same annual electricity as one megawatt of nuclear capacity. More importantly, solar cannot be dispatched on demand without supporting resources.

Batteries can shift daytime solar production into evening hours and manage short-duration demand peaks. They are valuable grid assets.

But four-hour batteries cannot independently sustain a regional electricity system through prolonged winter storms or extended periods of weak wind.

Dispatchable resources, including natural gas, hydroelectric power, and nuclear energy, remain essential to dependable electricity portfolios.

The challenge is not simply generating electricity cheaply. It is delivering sufficient electricity whenever consumers need it.

The Costs Missing From the Headline

Electricity customers pay for the entire power system, not merely generating equipment.

Transmission lines connecting remote renewable projects require substantial investment. Additional generation capacity may be necessary to compensate for variable output. Conventional plants may need to remain available even while operating fewer hours.

Renewable electricity can also be curtailed when production exceeds demand or transmission capacity.

These expenses do not disappear because solar panels or batteries become cheaper.

They appear in electricity rates, taxes, and infrastructure financing.

Federal incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act further complicate comparisons by shifting portions of renewable-energy investment costs from electricity customers to taxpayers.

Subsidies may accelerate technological development, but they do not eliminate the underlying cost of maintaining a reliable power system.

The appropriate economic question is not which technology produces the cheapest electricity under favorable conditions.

It is which combination delivers dependable electricity at the lowest total cost.

For households struggling with utility bills and manufacturers competing internationally, that distinction matters enormously.

Government Policy Complicates the Economics

Granholm’s enthusiasm also deserves examination in the context of her tenure as Energy Secretary.

The Biden administration directed substantial public resources toward clean-energy manufacturing, renewable generation, and battery storage through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

These initiatives encouraged investment and expanded domestic manufacturing.

But the broader policy framework also included tariffs, domestic-content incentives, and trade restrictions that increased costs or limited access to inexpensive imported equipment.

Some restrictions predated the administration; others were maintained or expanded.

Government cannot simultaneously protect domestic manufacturers from international competition and assume consumers will enjoy the lowest available global equipment prices.

Industrial policy involves tradeoffs. Those tradeoffs deserve acknowledgment rather than selective celebration.

Energy Humanism Demands a Better Standard

Energy humanism does not oppose solar, wind, or batteries. It opposes policies that elevate preferred technologies above affordability, reliability, and economic opportunity.

A genuine “Best of the Above” strategy evaluates resources according to their performance within the entire electricity system.

Nuclear plants provide dependable, high-output generation. Natural gas offers flexible, dispatchable power. Hydroelectricity provides valuable generation and flexibility. Coal remains important in some regions, while solar, wind, and batteries contribute where their economics justify investment.

No technology deserves exemption from economic scrutiny because it carries a politically attractive label.

In the Midwest, winter heating and industrial production cannot wait for favorable weather.

In developing countries, energy poverty cannot be solved with attractive LCOE rankings. Hospitals, water systems, refrigeration, manufacturing, and communications require dependable electricity.

The objective should be affordable, reliable energy from whatever combination of resources best meets local needs.

That is energy humanism in practice.

The Spreadsheet Is Not the Power Grid

Wood Mackenzie’s analysts recognize differences among technologies, markets, and operating requirements. Their research acknowledges regional cost variations, equipment shortages, and the distinction between short-duration storage and firm generation.

Those qualifications disappear when complex findings become political talking points.

Granholm’s celebration captures one part of the story while neglecting another: electricity must be available when demanded, not merely inexpensive when generated.

Ratepayers do not purchase electricity from an LCOE chart. They pay for a functioning system.

Manufacturers cannot schedule production around favorable weather. Hospitals cannot suspend operations during prolonged electricity shortages. Families cannot postpone winter heating until the wind returns.

Wood Mackenzie’s findings provide legitimate reasons for optimism about technological progress. They do not establish that intermittent generation and four-hour batteries can economically replace firm power.

That is the difference between a spreadsheet and a power system. The spreadsheet can declare a winner. The power system still has to keep the lights on.

What Energy Humanists Think

LCOE is useful but incomplete. It measures generation costs, not the full expense of reliable electricity delivery.

Four-hour batteries have an important role. They can compete with gas peakers for short-duration needs but cannot independently replace multi-day firm generation.

North American economics differ. Tariffs, supply constraints, and rising electricity demand complicate renewable and storage costs.

Technology neutrality matters. Energy resources should compete on total system cost, reliability, and economic value.

Abundance requires reliability. Electricity that is cheap only when available is not necessarily affordable for households and industries needing it continuously.

Stephen Heins

The Word Merchant

Sheboygan, Wisconsin