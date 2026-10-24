The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Stephany Romanow's avatar
Stephany Romanow
2d

This is an excellent review of power generation and distribution costs and options.

Love "Consumers pay for the entire power system, not just generation."

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Tim Crome's avatar
Tim Crome
2d

LCOE shouldn't be used for any serious evaluation of electricity prices to consumers. It has been used far too much and gives credibility to generation technologies that have, in reality, a parasitic impact on networks.

The discussion of 4hr batteries is also interesting, tgey appear to be regarded as power generation rather than storage. How these are charged and how much the losses are through the cycle is critical. How much overbuild of renewables is needed to enable them to make a real contribution to energy security?

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