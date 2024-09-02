THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

SEP 2

READ IN APP

Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Earlier this month, MDN brought you the important news that just one month after the mighty Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) went online, natural gas production in the State of West Virginia increased more than 9% (see WV Marcellus Production Up 9.5% in One Month Thanks to MVP).

We now have data for another full month of production since MVP’s June 14 startup. What does the data show? The increase in WV production remains elevated.

The production data from our previous article was from S&P Global. We have new data from RBN Energy that shows WV production in July and August averaged roughly 8% higher than the monthly average for January through June

— pretty darn close to what S&P noticed last month.

The upshot here is that MVP has had an immediate, dramatic, and seemingly permanent effect on WV production.

Upgrade to paid

From RBN Energy:

High production of natural gas in the U.S. has been a major factor in the low-price environment this year, causing a majority of 2024 Henry Hub futures contracts to expire below the $2.00/MMBtu threshold. This continues to be a major factor in Appalachia, despite several large producers announcing their intention to pull back. Nowhere in Appalachia has seen a bigger jump in production recently than West Virginia, where our sample of gas production in July and August has averaged 8.9 Bcf/d – almost 8% higher than the 8.2 Bcf/d average in January through June 2024. Source: RBN, Woodmac While West Virginia production scrapes for the first half of 2024 were only 2% higher than the previous year, the July-August figure is up 8% year-on-year. And production is still climbing, passing 9 Bcf/d most recently as seen in the green line in the graph above. The opening of Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) on June 15 has set off a realignment of gas within the Northeast region. While outflows on Transco to the Southeast are still constrained, the pipe was previously more reliant on Northeast Pennsylvania gas, whereas MVP can bring in new supply from its starting point in West Virginia. The full effect of MVP on the market is yet to be felt, as the pipeline only ran at roughly half its capacity last week.

Editor’s Note: Pipelines are integral to energy security. They are also what allow our valuable natural resources in the Marcellus and Utica formations to get to market and help revitalize Appalachia..

For more great articles on natural gas development every single weekday, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.

#Pipelines #MDN #MarcellusDrillingNews #MVP #MountainValleyPipeline #MarcellusShale #WestVirginia #Production #NaturalGas