Walter Russell Mead writes in the WSJ, as Trump prepares to return to the White House, with the exception of the US, much of the West is sunk in decline. A generation of poor performance in the European Union and Japan means America's traditional partners bring less and less to the table each year. Japan seems to be undergoing an awakening. But many EU allies are contending with three decades of economic, political and strategic failure.

Economically, the EU fails the test of the digital age, generating neither the new technologies nor companies that the 21st-century demands. Their embrace of ruinous climate policies reduces their competitiveness. Their NIMBYism throttles growth, and their unsustainable welfare states further diminish their prospects.

Politically, Europe's leaders haven't succeeded in making the EU great. Individual European states are too small to have much effect on global events, and when they try to act together, they punch below their weight. The European Commission bureaucracy moves too slow and with too many reservations and compromises to maintain Europe's place among leading global actors. Meanwhile, the political establishment in country after country loses ground to radical movements.

Strategically, the failure is even more dramatic. Europe is more vulnerable to Middle East disorder, Russian aggression and predatory Chinese policies than the US, but its responses are as inept as they are insufficient. Europe’s been passive in the face of Houthi interference with Red Sea commerce. Russia has kicked France out of Africa. Almost 3 years into Russia's war in Ukraine, Europe still feeds Putin's war machine by buying Russian energy. Europe's green policies have positioned China to destroy its auto industry, a pillar of Europe's economy and social stability.

As a result, Europe needs the US more than ever but is less well situated to influence US policy—or to help the US meet the globe’s challenges—than at any time in decades. Thus, EU nations now tremble at every Trump tweet.

It's easy to understand the schadenfreude with which much of MAGA regards a weakened and demoralized Europe. The contempt with which Germany and the EU establishment generally rejected Trump's correct and important criticisms of misguided European foreign and domestic policies still rankles.

Europe has abdicated its role in history. America must therefore work with partners like Japan that have the strategic clarity that so many Europeans lack. Countries like Israel, India, the UAU and Saudi Arabia have read the signs of the times more accurately than Europeans. Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand matter more than most European states to the future of US foreign policy.

Europe is no longer the center of US foreign-policy universe, and barring a near-miraculous European recovery, future presidents will likely follow Trump’s lead in shaping US policies for a post-Western world.