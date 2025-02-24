23

16

Mucking it out

IRINA SLAV

FEB 24, 2025

Those of you who follow my gardening endeavours know that I have a special relationship with fertilisers. The soil in our garden is quite poor and Some Members of the Family have a problem with the smell of manure so we have been using synthetic fertilisers almost exclusively. Yet that may change very soon and I will be having a good laugh because… Well, you might need to sit down for this.

Europe seeks to replace imported Russian fertilisers with local manure, the Financial Times reported a few days ago and may I take this opportunity to say that the FT has become an even bigger treasure trove of transition insanity than Euractiv. Anyway, per that report, “Christophe Hansen, the bloc’s agriculture commissioner, told journalists that manure-based fertiliser could reduce dependency on imported chemical fertilisers, and was cheaper than artificial equivalents, which require a lot of energy to produce.”

Ladies and gentlemen, I am stunned. It appears that the European Union has been so happy with the results of its crusade against modernity that it wants to go all the way in sending us all back to pre-industrial times — even if this stands at direct odds with its emission reduction efforts. Methane emission reduction efforts, to be precise. Methane emissions from livestock, to be even more precise.

In a nutshell, because I’ve beaten around this bush enough: the EU wants to cull cows because they belch. But it also wants to use the waste product of these cows to replace chemical fertilisers because local ones are too expensive — for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with the transition, of course — and a lot of the imported ones are produced by Russia. Dung it is. Lots of it.

Let me first refer you to a press release by Fertilizers Europe from last November. In that press release, the industry association urged the European Commission “to take a decisive action on surging imports of Russian and Belarusian fertilizers to the EU.”

The fertiliser industry in Europe cannot compete with what they like to call “state-subsidised” and “state-controlled” gas prices in Russia that result in cheap fertilisers. What gas prices in Russia are, in fact, is low because the country is producing a lot of the stuff and the ones producing it are state companies. The more pertinent question, however, is how the European fertiliser industry lost its competitiveness. It’s because of a number and that number is 42.5%.

This is the percentage of “renewable energy” that European fertiliser producers are mandated to use in their production. The mandate enters into effect in 2030 but fertiliser makers already must use non-hydrocarbon energy because the EU has a Green New Deal to breathe life into and because, well, gas prices.

Fertiliser makers are sounding the alarm that this mandate will lead to a surge in their costs, with the invaluable additional contribution of the EU’s emission trading system, which is curbing the availability of carbon allowances in the coming years, which will make them more expensive. On purpose. In short: the EU is regulating the fertiliser industry into the ground. To speed up the process, it will tariff Russian imports to death, per the express wishes of that same fertiliser industry — which would then need subsidies to survive the renewable energy quotas.

Clearly, this is an unusustainable situation, so the EU is seeking to make it straight out terminal for the fertiliser industry unless they’re flexible enough to switch to manure collection, processing, and distribution. But even if they do, switching from synthetic fertilisers to manure would be problematic because of something apparently called nutrient runoff and I would like to once again note reality’s unshakeable dominance over fiction. No author of fiction could have come up with such a plot. It wouldn’t have been plausible. Yet here it is, the real thing.

In a story headlined In deep shit: EU's massive subsidised manure problem, EUobserver reported last October that manure production in parts of the EU had increased to “unsustainable levels”. “In these “manure hotspots”, excessive concentrations of animal waste are found in relatively small areas. When over-fertilized farmland can no longer absorb the surplus manure, nutrients seep into the environment, causing significant environmental harm,” EUObserver informed us.

Now, this sounds like a godsend for the EU’s problematic fertiliser situation. Cut synthetic production, step up organic production, which would reduce nutrient runoff and all will be well and swell. However, I have suspicions. Suspicion number one is that there will suddenly be a shortage of manure. After all, if European farmers still need to use so much synthetic fertiliser on top of the manure that they are still importing huge amounts of those from Russia, then demand must be quite significantly higher than supply. Suspicion number two: what about those emissions?

Let’s hear it from the FT: “Agriculture contributes more than 10 per cent of the EU’s total greenhouse gas emissions, chiefly through the release of methane by cows and other animals burping and breaking wind, and nitrous oxide from natural and artificial fertilisers.”

It’s emissions everywhere and it’s horrible because there’s a mandate for a 40% reduction in these emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and the actual decline is looking more like 7%. On a personal note, “In some countries such as Ireland and Bulgaria emissions are higher than 2005,” and this gives me pride because it means our agricultural industry is growing.

So, on the one hand, the EU wants to reduce use of Russian synthetic fertilisers to vindicate struggling local fertiliser producers and to that end it is introducing tariffs that would indeed decimate these imports. Nobody is asking farmers what they think about that, by the way, and what they think is that “European farmers currently have no guarantees that the fertiliser shortfall will be offset by increased domestic production at a competitive price”.

On the other hand, the EU wants to try and provide some domestic supply of fertilisers — from manure. The magic word here is Renure, which stands for “recovered nitrogen from manure” and which has been struggling to take off in the past couple of years because of the EU’s directive on nitrates, so that would have to be changed.

But get this: the EU will only give the green light to Renure if it is treated to reduce its nitrogen content. The EU, in other words, wants to reduce the fertiliser content of a fertiliser alternative it likes as replacement for synthetic fertiliser imports. Could there be a more roundabout way to food security in Europe? Yes, there could. When you add the cow cull talk. Strangely, this talk seems to have quietened lately, and that, at least, is a positive development. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll go tell my husband to prepare his nose for our gardening future. We might as well buy a cow and start a dairy while we’re at it. We’re very sustainably-minded.