The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
21h

Thanks for this report on Paul Burgess. He is a tremendous success that I didn't know that well. Congratulations Paul Burgess.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture