MVP Award to Paul Burgess: The Engineer Who Told the Truth About Energy and Climate

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Paul Burgess is a true giant in the energy world. At roughly 81 years old, this retired Chartered Engineer (C.Eng.), with a B.Sc. and M.Sc., has spent more than half a century dealing in the real world of water, floods, droughts, infrastructure, and systems that either work or fail.

He is not a modeler who lives inside a computer. He is the man who had to make the numbers deliver water to people and protect them from floods. That background is what makes his later work on climate and energy so valuable—and so rare.

In 1971, while still early in his career, Burgess built one of the first climate models aimed at practical problems: the frequency and magnitude of droughts and floods. He tied those models to economic analysis and operations research so that water-resource systems could be designed to survive real weather, not just average weather.

By the mid-1970s he was leading water-resource planning for Wales, responsible for supply, flood protection, reservoirs, and the nationwide collection of meteorological and hydrological data. He sat on national UK committees. This was engineering at the sharp end: if the model was wrong, people lost water or flooded. He learned early that solar cycles mattered to river flows and that natural variability was not a rounding error.

After leaving public service in the 1980s, he founded his own company. It developed products that sold globally and won a Wales Innovation Award. Then, in the early 2000s, he watched climate science and energy policy drift away from the engineering standards he had lived by.

He began speaking and writing. He has now produced nearly 300 videos on his YouTube channel, Climate Realism by Paul Burgess (roughly 26,000 subscribers). He gives talks across the United Kingdom at his own expense. He has appeared on national television and radio and addressed the parliaments of the United Kingdom and Romania.

He is also a member of the CO2 Coalition. Among the many climate experts Burgess has worked with is the more Roger Pielke, Jr. None of his is paid advocacy. He is simply a passionate engineer who decided the public needed better numbers, better energy humanism.

The centerpiece of his climate work is the Burgess Oceanic Index (also called the Oceanic/Solar/CO₂ Index). It combines observed oceanic modes—AMO, PDO, IOD, and ENSO—with total solar irradiance and a modest CO₂ term.

The fixed-weight index reproduces satellite-era lower-troposphere temperatures (UAH) from 1983 to 2025 with high skill: Burgess accepts that most of the post-1850 rise in atmospheric CO₂ is anthropogenic and that it has produced roughly 0.6 °C of warming since 1850 (about 0.3 °C in the satellite era). What he rejects is the strong positive feedbacks assumed by most IPCC-class models.

The physical story he advances is straightforward. Ocean heat content and circulation changes lead to low-cloud cover by one to three years. Low clouds act as Earth’s thermostat: more low cloud reflects more sunlight; less low cloud lets more sunlight in.

A decline of roughly 2–2.4 percent in low-cloud fraction can account for a large share of the additional warming observed in the satellite record, consistent with CERES radiation data. Ocean state changes first; clouds respond; absorbed shortwave radiation changes; and temperature follows.

In this framework, multi-decadal ups and downs are primarily natural. A slow CO₂ rise cannot by itself produce the observed swings. The index has been extended backward with proxies and UHI-adjusted surface data and continues to perform well. Burgess has published the underlying papers and supporting analyses on his Substack (paulburgess3.substack.com) and invites critique.

On energy policy, he is equally direct. He treats net-zero as an engineering problem, not a moral slogan. Wind is intermittent. Multi-day “wind droughts” are observed realities. Storing enough energy to cover them at grid scale with batteries or pumped hydro is prohibitively expensive and, in many locations, physically impractical.

He has applied this analysis repeatedly to proposals on the Isle of Man—Earystane, Cair Vie, and connections from larger offshore projects such as Mooir Vannin. Existing gas plant cannot be ramped arbitrarily low and remain available; in fact, combining it with large intermittent wind generation creates costly inefficiencies and reliability risks.

Projected load factors claimed for some Isle of Man schemes have been far above what UK and Irish experience actually delivers. Burgess has produced technical notes and videos dissecting these claims, spoken locally, and argued that the island’s residents are being misled by ideology rather than engineering. Recent elections on the island showed measurable pushback against net-zero candidates.

The same pattern appears in his broader UK work. He has explained grid inertia, the limits of battery storage and frequency control, the real costs of heat pumps versus gas in existing housing, and the propaganda surrounding North Sea fields and electricity prices.

In each case the method is the same: start with the measured data, the physical constraints, and the arithmetic that an engineer would be required to defend. Ideology that ignores those constraints is, in his view, not policy; it is a major risk to the public.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Engineering standards still matter. Models that cannot reproduce the satellite record without heavy tuning or strong assumed feedbacks surely should not drive multi-trillion-dollar policy any more.

• Low climate sensitivity plus natural oceanic and solar variability is consistent with the data Burgess and others have examined. Treating every temperature wiggle as a CO₂ emergency is not climate science.

• Wind and solar can play roles, but only where they are competitive without endless subsidies and only where backup and storage are honestly priced and feasible. Pretending intermittency is a minor inconvenience has already raised costs and raised blackout risk in the UK and throughout Europe.

• Public debate improves when engineers who have built real systems are allowed to speak without being dismissed as “deniers.” Burgess funds much of his own work and invites critique. That is the opposite of well-funded closed-shop consensus.

Paul Burgess has done the unglamorous work of measuring, modeling, and telling people what the numbers actually allow. He has spent his later years at his own expense trying to keep energy policy within the bounds of physics and engineering.

That is the work of a true giant. For decades of practical modeling, for a transparent Oceanic Index that fits the satellite record, and for clear-eyed technical opposition to unworkable net-zero schemes, Paul Burgess is this week’s Energy Humanism MVP Award winner.