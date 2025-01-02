Home

My 41 wind-threatens-whales articles track federal deception

From CFACT

By David Wojick

A New Years’s retrospective. Many of these 41 CFACT articles were sent to key NOAA whale protection people when published over a period of 2.5 years. All have been carefully ignored, an ongoing deception. Trump has promised action.

1. Capping marine mammal harassment constrains offshore wind

https://www.cfact.org/2024/12/09/capping-marine-mamma-harassment-constrains-offshore-wind

2. The California offshore wind environmental impact statement is full of holes

https://www.cfact.org/2024/12/02/the-california-offshore-wind-environmental-impact-statement-is-full-of-holes

3. Feds must rethink authorizing harassment of whales by offshore wind

https://www.cfact.org/2024/08/14/feds-must-rethink-authorizing-harassment-of-whales-by-offshore-wind

4. Offshore wind whale deaths indicated by statistical analysis

https://www.cfact.org/2024/07/22/offshore-wind-serial-whale-deaths-indicated-by-statistical-analysis

5. Feds say “damn the whales” in the Gulf of Maine

https://www.cfact.org/2024/07/01/feds-say-damn-the-whales-in-the-gulf-of-maine

6. Freedom advocates are the Right Whale’s best hope

https://www.cfact.org/2024/06/03/freedom-advocates-are-the-right-whales-best-hope

7. Offshore wind cumulative impact issue analysis

https://www.cfact.org/2024/05/13/offshore-wind-cumulative-impact-issue-analysis

8. Boston Globe’s whale protection contradiction

https://www.cfact.org/2024/04/02/boston-globes-whale-protection-contradiction

9. Dominion Energy’s absurd reply to CFACT’s whale protection lawsuit

https://www.cfact.org/2024/03/26/dominion-energys-absurd-reply-to-cfacts-whale-protection-lawsuit

10. CFACT calls for banning offshore wind monopiles in favor of suction buckets to save whales

https://www.cfact.org/2024/03/11/cfact-calls-for-banning-offshore-wind-monopiles-in-favor-of-suction-buckets-to-save-whales

11. CFACT blasts offshore wind multiple-site assessment as ridiculous

https://www.cfact.org/2024/03/06/cfact-blasts-offshore-wind-multiple-site-assessment-as-ridiculous

12. CFACT says offshore wind violates Clean Air and Clean Water Acts

https://www.cfact.org/2024/03/04/cfact-says-offshore-wind-threatens-air-and-water-quality

13. Offshore wind has a big up and down week

https://www.cfact.org/2024/02/01/offshore-wind-has-a-big-up-and-down-week

14. Fed’s first multi-site offshore wind EIS is ridiculous

https://www.cfact.org/2024/01/16/feds-first-multi-site-offshore-wind-eis-is-ridiculous

15. NAS study raises concern over offshore wind harming endangered whales

https://www.cfact.org/2023/12/01/nas-study-raises-concern-over-offshore-wind-harming-endangered-whales

16. Offshore wind is systematically violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act

https://www.cfact.org/2023/09/28/offshore-wind-is-systematically-violating-the-marine-mammal-protection-act

17. A tale of two whale protection groups

https://www.cfact.org/2023/09/18/a-tale-of-two-whale-protection-groups

18. Offshore wind a greater threat to whales than oil

https://www.cfact.org/2023/08/07/offshore-wind-a-greater-threat-to-whales-than-oil

19. The whale killing study the Feds are afraid to do

https://www.cfact.org/2023/07/11/the-whale-killing-study-the-feds-are-afraid-to-do

20. NOAA proposes massively cruel offshore sonar survey

https://www.cfact.org/2023/06/05/noaa-proposes-massively-cruel-offshore-sonar-survey

21. Feds play shell game with wind / whale impacts

https://www.cfact.org/2023/05/23/feds-play-shell-game-with-wind-whale-impacts

22. Feds admit offshore wind can kill whales!

https://www.cfact.org/2023/04/27/feds-admit-offshore-wind-can-kill-whales

23. NOAA proposes hammering 208% of vanishing Right Whales

https://www.cfact.org/2023/04/24/noaa-proposes-hammering-208-of-vanishing-right-whales

24. Ignoring dead whales, NOAA proposes another site survey off New Jersey

https://www.cfact.org/2023/04/05/ignoring-dead-whales-noaa-proposes-another-site-survey-off-new-jersey

25. Proposed House Resolution calls for offshore wind moratorium

https://www.cfact.org/2023/03/31/proposed-house-resolution-calls-for-offshore-wind-moratorium

26. Whale death confusion abounds and some is deliberate

https://www.cfact.org/2023/03/10/whale-death-confusion-abounds-and-some-is-deliberate

27. Offshore wind impact probe proposed

https://www.cfact.org/2023/02/20/offshore-wind-impact-probe-proposed

28. Whale hell looms in Massachusetts

https://www.cfact.org/2023/02/16/whale-hell-looms-in-massachusetts

29. Feds push ignorance defense for whale killing by offshore wind development

https://www.cfact.org/2023/01/30/feds-push-ignorance-defense-for-whale-killing-by-offshore-wind-development

30. Evidence says offshore wind development is killing lots of whales

https://www.cfact.org/2023/01/23/evidence-says-offshore-wind-development-is-killing-lots-of-whales

31. The silly giant scale of US offshore wind development

https://www.cfact.org/2023/01/07/the-silly-giant-scale-of-us-offshore-wind-development

32. Ten whale groups slam Atlantic OSW

https://www.cfact.org/2022/12/21/ten-whale-groups-slam-atlantic-osw

33. Official Coalition Comments on BOEM right whale offshore wind strategy

https://www.cfact.org/2022/12/05/official-coalition-comments-on-boem-right-whale-offshore-wind-strategy

34. Dominion’s silly denial of the great threat to whales

https://www.cfact.org/2022/10/22/dominions-silly-denial-of-the-great-threat-to-whales

35. NOAA says Right Whales are “desperately endangered”

https://www.cfact.org/2022/10/18/noaa-says-right-whales-are-desperately-endangered

36. How to kill whales with offshore wind

https://www.cfact.org/2022/09/27/how-to-kill-whales-with-offshore-wind

37. Wishes and secrets fill Dominion’s offshore wind Plan

https://www.cfact.org/2022/09/21/wishes-and-secrets-fill-dominions-offshore-wind-plan

38. Dominion hides OSW threat to whales

https://www.cfact.org/2022/09/15/dominion-hides-osw-threat-to-whales

39. Threat to endangered whales gets LOUDER

https://www.cfact.org/2022/07/26/threat-to-endangered-whales-gets-louder

40. Are the Feds hiding the Virginia endangered whales?

https://www.cfact.org/2022/07/22/are-the-feds-hiding-the-virginia-endangered-whales

41. Virginia’s offshore wind proposal threatens endangered whales

https://www.cfact.org/2022/07/13/virginias-offshore-wind-proposal-threatens-endangered-whales