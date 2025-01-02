“ My 41 wind-threatens-whales articles track federal deception”, By DAVID WOJICK
“A New Years’s retrospective. Many of these 41 CFACT articles were sent to key NOAA whale protection people when published over a period of 2.5 years. All have been carefully ignored….”
A New Years’s retrospective. Many of these 41 CFACT articles were sent to key NOAA whale protection people when published over a period of 2.5 years. All have been carefully ignored, an ongoing deception. Trump has promised action.
1. Capping marine mammal harassment constrains offshore wind
https://www.cfact.org/2024/12/09/capping-marine-mamma-harassment-constrains-offshore-wind
2. The California offshore wind environmental impact statement is full of holes
https://www.cfact.org/2024/12/02/the-california-offshore-wind-environmental-impact-statement-is-full-of-holes
3. Feds must rethink authorizing harassment of whales by offshore wind
https://www.cfact.org/2024/08/14/feds-must-rethink-authorizing-harassment-of-whales-by-offshore-wind
4. Offshore wind whale deaths indicated by statistical analysis
https://www.cfact.org/2024/07/22/offshore-wind-serial-whale-deaths-indicated-by-statistical-analysis
5. Feds say “damn the whales” in the Gulf of Maine
https://www.cfact.org/2024/07/01/feds-say-damn-the-whales-in-the-gulf-of-maine
6. Freedom advocates are the Right Whale’s best hope
https://www.cfact.org/2024/06/03/freedom-advocates-are-the-right-whales-best-hope
7. Offshore wind cumulative impact issue analysis
https://www.cfact.org/2024/05/13/offshore-wind-cumulative-impact-issue-analysis
8. Boston Globe’s whale protection contradiction
https://www.cfact.org/2024/04/02/boston-globes-whale-protection-contradiction
9. Dominion Energy’s absurd reply to CFACT’s whale protection lawsuit
https://www.cfact.org/2024/03/26/dominion-energys-absurd-reply-to-cfacts-whale-protection-lawsuit
10. CFACT calls for banning offshore wind monopiles in favor of suction buckets to save whales
https://www.cfact.org/2024/03/11/cfact-calls-for-banning-offshore-wind-monopiles-in-favor-of-suction-buckets-to-save-whales
11. CFACT blasts offshore wind multiple-site assessment as ridiculous
https://www.cfact.org/2024/03/06/cfact-blasts-offshore-wind-multiple-site-assessment-as-ridiculous
12. CFACT says offshore wind violates Clean Air and Clean Water Acts
https://www.cfact.org/2024/03/04/cfact-says-offshore-wind-threatens-air-and-water-quality
13. Offshore wind has a big up and down week
https://www.cfact.org/2024/02/01/offshore-wind-has-a-big-up-and-down-week
14. Fed’s first multi-site offshore wind EIS is ridiculous
https://www.cfact.org/2024/01/16/feds-first-multi-site-offshore-wind-eis-is-ridiculous
15. NAS study raises concern over offshore wind harming endangered whales
https://www.cfact.org/2023/12/01/nas-study-raises-concern-over-offshore-wind-harming-endangered-whales
16. Offshore wind is systematically violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act
https://www.cfact.org/2023/09/28/offshore-wind-is-systematically-violating-the-marine-mammal-protection-act
17. A tale of two whale protection groups
https://www.cfact.org/2023/09/18/a-tale-of-two-whale-protection-groups
18. Offshore wind a greater threat to whales than oil
https://www.cfact.org/2023/08/07/offshore-wind-a-greater-threat-to-whales-than-oil
19. The whale killing study the Feds are afraid to do
https://www.cfact.org/2023/07/11/the-whale-killing-study-the-feds-are-afraid-to-do
20. NOAA proposes massively cruel offshore sonar survey
https://www.cfact.org/2023/06/05/noaa-proposes-massively-cruel-offshore-sonar-survey
21. Feds play shell game with wind / whale impacts
https://www.cfact.org/2023/05/23/feds-play-shell-game-with-wind-whale-impacts
22. Feds admit offshore wind can kill whales!
https://www.cfact.org/2023/04/27/feds-admit-offshore-wind-can-kill-whales
23. NOAA proposes hammering 208% of vanishing Right Whales
https://www.cfact.org/2023/04/24/noaa-proposes-hammering-208-of-vanishing-right-whales
24. Ignoring dead whales, NOAA proposes another site survey off New Jersey
https://www.cfact.org/2023/04/05/ignoring-dead-whales-noaa-proposes-another-site-survey-off-new-jersey
25. Proposed House Resolution calls for offshore wind moratorium
https://www.cfact.org/2023/03/31/proposed-house-resolution-calls-for-offshore-wind-moratorium
26. Whale death confusion abounds and some is deliberate
https://www.cfact.org/2023/03/10/whale-death-confusion-abounds-and-some-is-deliberate
27. Offshore wind impact probe proposed
https://www.cfact.org/2023/02/20/offshore-wind-impact-probe-proposed
28. Whale hell looms in Massachusetts
https://www.cfact.org/2023/02/16/whale-hell-looms-in-massachusetts
29. Feds push ignorance defense for whale killing by offshore wind development
https://www.cfact.org/2023/01/30/feds-push-ignorance-defense-for-whale-killing-by-offshore-wind-development
30. Evidence says offshore wind development is killing lots of whales
https://www.cfact.org/2023/01/23/evidence-says-offshore-wind-development-is-killing-lots-of-whales
31. The silly giant scale of US offshore wind development
https://www.cfact.org/2023/01/07/the-silly-giant-scale-of-us-offshore-wind-development
32. Ten whale groups slam Atlantic OSW
https://www.cfact.org/2022/12/21/ten-whale-groups-slam-atlantic-osw
33. Official Coalition Comments on BOEM right whale offshore wind strategy
https://www.cfact.org/2022/12/05/official-coalition-comments-on-boem-right-whale-offshore-wind-strategy
34. Dominion’s silly denial of the great threat to whales
https://www.cfact.org/2022/10/22/dominions-silly-denial-of-the-great-threat-to-whales
35. NOAA says Right Whales are “desperately endangered”
https://www.cfact.org/2022/10/18/noaa-says-right-whales-are-desperately-endangered
36. How to kill whales with offshore wind
https://www.cfact.org/2022/09/27/how-to-kill-whales-with-offshore-wind
37. Wishes and secrets fill Dominion’s offshore wind Plan
https://www.cfact.org/2022/09/21/wishes-and-secrets-fill-dominions-offshore-wind-plan
38. Dominion hides OSW threat to whales
https://www.cfact.org/2022/09/15/dominion-hides-osw-threat-to-whales
39. Threat to endangered whales gets LOUDER
https://www.cfact.org/2022/07/26/threat-to-endangered-whales-gets-louder
40. Are the Feds hiding the Virginia endangered whales?
https://www.cfact.org/2022/07/22/are-the-feds-hiding-the-virginia-endangered-whales
41. Virginia’s offshore wind proposal threatens endangered whales
https://www.cfact.org/2022/07/13/virginias-offshore-wind-proposal-threatens-endangered-whales