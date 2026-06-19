My Fight for Broadband’s Open Access: A Personal Account of the AOL-Time Warner Merger

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

(I asked the Telephony magazine’s photographer to make me look imposing. Did he?)

As a former flower child turned marketing director for NorthNet, a small Internet service provider tucked away in the snowy tundras of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, I never imagined I’d find myself at the center of the largest corporate merger in U.S. history, valued $466 billion when announced. But that’s exactly what happened when AOL and Time Warner announced their blockbuster deal in January 2000. At the time, I was just a marketing guy in a small office of an ISP with 3500 subscribers —think a little cubbyhole in a rundown mall—paying close attention to the merger news because it directly affected NorthNet’s business and the future of the high speed Internet.

The announcement pledged that Time Warner’s cable network would be open to rival Internet providers like mine, not just AOL. It sounded promising: faster digital delivery over copper telephone lines and fiber cable, the key to transmitting high-speed internet, audio, video, and more. I thought, “This could be the breakthrough we’ve been waiting for.”

Eager to capitalize on this “open access” promise, with approval from NorthNet owner I drove to Time Warner’s regional office in Appleton, about 20 miles away, in March 2000. Armed with a Mazda 626 and an odometer ticking toward 140,000 miles, I showed up to discuss getting NorthNet onto their cable lines. The receptionist was polite but unhelpful—no one called me back, and my follow-ups went nowhere. It was like shouting into the void.

Frustrated, I reached out to consumer advocate groups and eventually flew to Washington, D.C., to meet with staff from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). I wasn’t some high-powered lobbyist; I was making these trips to Appleton out of my growing sense of the importance of Open Access principle and relying on my persistence to get meeting soon .

Things escalated when I finally received an application from Time Warner’s Connecticut headquarters. What I got wasn’t an open door—it was a term sheet that demanded 75 percent of an ISP’s subscriber fee revenue and 25 percent of any other electronic commerce fees, like advertising. It was outrageous, anti-competitive, and completely contradicted their public pledges. I remember thinking, “Joseph Stalin could barely have improved it.”

No rational business could sign that without handing over their soul. This “term sheet” became my smoking gun, proof that AOL and Time Warner weren’t serious about fair play. They were talking a big game about open access while secretly negotiating terms that would lock out small players like NorthNet.

we rallied behind Michael Powell’s vision of a lightly regulated internet that let ideas duke it out in the marketplace without FCC overlords picking sides, I’ve always kept an eye on voices like Walter Kern. He’s a sharp telecom policy analyst and commentator who’s been dissecting FCC overreach for years—think of him a non-partisan gadfly with a tech-law bent, critiquing both sides’ regulatory grabs while championing minimal intervention. Kern often uses Powell’s “not harm” mantra: to foster competition and protect access but steer clear of content policing that turns the agency into a viewpoint enforcer

I didn’t stop there. I became a key informant for reporters, including John Wilke of the Wall Street Journal and Alec Klein from The Washington Post, feeding him details for about six months. I publicly criticized Steve Case and Jerry Levin, saying they weren’t being truthful about open access in the merger.

When the FCC asked for a business plan incorporating open access, I whipped up “The NorthNet Manifesto” in just two days and submitted it. I made multiple trips to D.C., arranging meetings with a gaggle of advocates at the Federal Trade Commission and even testifying indirectly through my communications. My goal was simple: ensure that the merger didn’t create a monopoly where a few giants controlled broadband, which I believed was essential for Fist Amendment and democracy.

The hypocrisy was glaring. Steve Case had given speeches championing open access, yet here they were issuing an unenforceable “memorandum of understanding” in February 2000 that did nothing to guarantee it. [11] Open access became our “huge bugaboo” during the negotiations—it was the sticking point that exposed their half-truths to politicians and regulators. I felt like a lone voice in the wilderness, what I later called a “blizzard of one,” battling these media behemoths from my desk in Wisconsin.

In the end, after intense scrutiny, the FTC approved the merger on December 14, 2000, and the FCC followed on January 11, 2001. But it wasn’t without strings attached—conditions I helped influence. The deal required AOL Time Warner to open their cable lines to at least three competing ISPs, appoint a “Monitor Trustee” for five years to oversee unaffiliated ISP access, ensure good-faith negotiations, provide equal wholesale pricing under fair competitive treatment, and guarantee the same quality of internet connection for all rivals.

They also had to resolve access issues within 90 days and make their systems ready for competitors immediately. I was cited nine times in the FCC’s approval and consent order—more than Microsoft, which got four mentions. It felt like a victory for the little guys, even if the broader merger would later implode.

Looking back, I was satisfied with the FTC’s terms, which protected First Amendment rights for internet content and gave ISPs enforceable rights. But I wasn’t done—I planned to keep lobbying the FCC on issues like business-class services and wholesale pricing, criticizing their hands-off approach under Chairman Kennard. Broadband shouldn’t be controlled by a cable cartel; it should be open to foster innovation and competition. My involvement wasn’t about fame or fortune—it was about ensuring the internet remained a level playing field. And in that fight, even a blizzard of one can make a difference.