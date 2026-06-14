The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Etam's avatar
Terry Etam
3h

Well done Stephen. Quite a life, captured well.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen Heins
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
21m

Thanks for sharing your life. Many parallels with mine.

I think you would identify with this as a description that fits you (as it does me and Laozi among others):

“A good traveler is one who who does not know where he is going to and a perfect traveler does not know where he came from.” Lin Yutang

I am one of those, I think rare, persons, who by my rendering of the meaning of the above quote, is a “perfect traveler”. I prefer the name “Wanderer in Wonder” who can never be lost in this world because to be lost is to have a home, a place where one belongs. I belong wherever I am. I am my own HO!ME!.

Omnia mea mecum porto (Latin: "All that is mine I carry with me")

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture