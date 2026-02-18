My Story

By Steve Heins

1. Life

I am Steve Heins, eighty-one years,

a spark in the vast fire of being,

No college degrees to hang on my wall,

no parchment to claim my worth,

Yet Columbia reports,

Only two French courses shy, and I learned

from the world’s own language.

I have been a small-town Wisconsin boy,

dirt under my nails from golf,

chasing greased pigs through Oconto County fairs,

Six times I won, the crowd roaring,

the mud and money my crown,

my youth a wild, unbridled song.

I have swung clubs as a scratch golfer,

danced on basketball courts,

my body a rhythm of motion,

I have drifted, interstate highways my veins,

truck stop restaurants my temples,

high plains and low my congregation.

Then, big-city 29 year old student man,

I claimed Manhattan’s neon pulse,

skyscrapers my stars,

Yet I wandered, self-indulgent,

a distant father,

my heart sometimes lost in the haze.

Auto-didact, I stormed Ivy League halls,

no gatekeeper to bar my way,

Scholar, student, historian,

I devoured books, art, music—pages my kin,

Walt Whitman on my breath.

I have been a poet, words my chisel,

carving truth from the stone of days,

A poetry aficionado,

lover of verses that sing the soul’s

quiet and its storms.

Lost soul, I’ve roamed,

yet found my place in the vastness,

Eighty-one years, I stand, a blizzard of one,

my life a canvas of collisions, still painting.

2. Career

I am a business writer, economist,

my pen a torch in the dark of markets,

Researcher, communicator,

I weaved stories for the weary,

the hopeful, the seeking.

Wall Street knew me, mutual fund voice,

sometimes shaping wealth’s pulse,

I spoke to traders, to dreamers,

my words a bridge,

between the chaos and clarity.

I have been the Blizzard of One,

storming the Internet and broadband’s gates,

defying Goliath’s $466 billion merger of AOL,

Internet “Open Access” my banner,

freedom of speech my cry,

a digital dawn for every voice.

Practical environmentalist, I named myself,

no political dogma to chain my sight,

energy efficiency’s gospel my craft,

lighting the world with a realist’s spark.

Chicago Climate Exchange, I was there,

building markets for carbon’s weight,

Paris, I stood in its ancient halls,

speaking to the EU’s schemers,

my vision for emission trading a map.

Lobbyist, I walked fifty states,

D.C.’s marble my battleground,

for energy efficiency, for natural gas,

for nuclear’s hum,

I fought,

my voice a gadfly’s sting.

Technology theorist, I dreamed in clouds,

saw the future in circuits and code,

Bakken Basin, I spoke,

The Weekly Word podcast my stage,

Professor Heins my name.

With experts—geologists, physicists, skeptics—

they joined me, their truths a chorus,

we broke the noise, our podcast a fire,

burning for sane energy,

for human thriving.

ESG I weigh, fair and balanced,

my skeptic’s eye unfooled by greenwashed hymns,

political energy organizer,

pain in the ass,

I stir the pot,

I wake the sleepy greenwishers.

Tens of thousand articles,

my ink and my friends a river,

The Word Merchant’s flood across nations,

curator, I gather truths,

feeding allies—scientists, journalists—

with light against the energy poverty darkness.

Self-financed, unbowed, at eighty-one,

I am the storm that never quiets,

energy humanism my job,

my cause,

my heart’s unyielding vow.

This is my confession,

my map, my open book,

Steve Heins of Sheboygan, WI,

poet, fighter, activist,

a life of words and energy wars,

still singing.