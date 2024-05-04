My Story

1. Life

So, here is my story, I have

no earthy college degrees,

a couple of French courses short

from Columbia.

I have been a scratch golfer,

basketball player, small town boy,

six time winner of greased pig contest,

big city man, truck stop businessman,

interstate highway drifter,

high and low plains American adventurer,

self-indulgent, distant father,

auto-didactic, Ivy Leaguer, scholar,

student, lost soul, historian, art historian,

music loving, voluminous reader,

poet, poetry aficionado,

Career

I am a business writer, economist,

excellent researcher and communicator,

Wall Street mutual fund marketing director,

“Blizzard of One” broadband “David” to high speed Internet “Goliaths,”

Internet Open Access champion,

practical environmentalist,

energy efficiency expert,

former member of Chicago Climate Exchange,

formerly registered state and federal lobbyist,

technology and cloud theorist,

Bakken Basin podcaster,

member of the sane energy community,

supporter of human thriving,

political organizer,

ESG expert, fair and balanced,

long-time environmental skeptic,

political advocate pain in the ass,

and all around gadfly simply…

because I am an self-appointed

pragmatic environmentalist

still activist at 79.

It’s my job and it’s my cause.

It's so much easier,

now that I have updated

my confession.

Steve Heins