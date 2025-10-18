The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathleen Harvea's avatar
Cathleen Harvea
2h

Stephen Heins I just read your narrative bio poem, "I am Steve Heins ... a spark in the vast fire of being ..." My poem Intolerable Flaming Funeral Pyre, just posted, mentions sparks. 🥰 I'm on Substack too but low profile, haven't started anything there ... yet. Requires obligation.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AAsWCimdp/

Stephen I too "learned from the worlds own book", self taught auto-didact. I always say we are our experience. "Scholar, student, historian, I devoured books, art, music—pages my kin, symphonies my breath." Reminds me of my father Stephen, I've said, "My father read every book in the library." And he loved history & art best. Me too but not quite like you or my father; insatiable devouring a subject. Thoughts of Faust selling his soul to the devil, Mephistopheles, for knowledge & other less virtuous items, let's say.

"... I have been a poet, words my chisel, carving truth from the stone of days, // A poetry aficionado, lover of verses that sing the soul’s quiet and its storms. ..." ✅️✅️✅️✅️✅️

"... defying Goliath’s shadow ..." Hmm?

"... I fought, my voice a gadfly’s sting. ..." ✅️✅️✅️✅️✅️ I have a poem about a gadfly Stephen.

"... Steve Heins, poet, fighter, a life of words and wars, still singing. ..." 💟💟💟💟💟

Wow! Stephen wonderfully poetic/written ... you are indeed a poet, my humble opinion. I'm so glad to have met you, made your acquaintance and that we can call each other friends, poetic friends. Admirable what you have accomplished and a reason to be proud of what you've accomplished. A life well lived ... and not over yet ... 🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠

#kittycatpoemsbycathleenharveaguthrie * I know you have & love kitty cats Stephen and that is all that matters

#lovepoemsbycathleenharveaguthrie

#defiantpoemsbycathleenharveaguthrie

#poemsbycathleenharveaguthrie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture