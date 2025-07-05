The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
3h

A fabulous way to live- impacting your world so meaningfully!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott Snell's avatar
Scott Snell
4h

Nice read. You do have a way with words.

So what are you going to do when you grow up?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen Heins
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture