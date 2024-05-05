Myth Enough

For days, the moon and Venus

Dominate the night-time sky.

We traveled from Colorado’s

Sangre de Christo mountains

To Manhattan’s man-made foothills,

2,300 miles in all.

And Venus remained the first star,

a bright star for the wishing.

Tonight, the vines of Tennessee drape

like royal trains of green majesty.

From the darker forest beneath

A full moon shines the fog,

Silver above the vine-hidden trees

And the darker shadows of the Smokies.

We drive the silver, slippery highway

Paved with enough myth for another year.

Steve Heins