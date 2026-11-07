The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
4h

Mesmerized by the eclipse

It took me on my travels

The thirteen lunar months

the gregorian calendar

the julian calendar

the Egyptian workings of three hundred and sixty five and a quarter days

Sunrise and the Sirius Star

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