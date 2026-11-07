Myth Enough
1
For days, the moon and Venus
Dominate the night-time sky.
2
We traveled from Colorado’s
Sangre de Christo mountains
To Manhattan’s man-made foothills,
2,300 miles in all.
3
And Venus remained the first star,
a bright star for the wishing.
4
Tonight, the vines of Tennessee drape
like royal trains of green majesty.
5
From the darker forest beneath
A full moon shines the fog,
Silver above the vine-hidden trees
And the darker shadows of the Smokies.
6
We drive the silver, slippery highway
Paved with enough myth for another year.
Steve Heins
Mesmerized by the eclipse
It took me on my travels
The thirteen lunar months
the gregorian calendar
the julian calendar
the Egyptian workings of three hundred and sixty five and a quarter days
Sunrise and the Sirius Star