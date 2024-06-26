Myth Enough
by Steve Heins
For days, the moon and Venus
Dominate the night-time sky.
We traveled from Colorado’s
Sanger de Christo mountains
To Manhattan’s man-made foothills,
2,300 miles in all.
And Venus remained the first star,
a bright star for the wishing.
Tonight, the vines of Tennessee drape
like royal trains of green majesty.
From the darker forest beneath
A full moon shines the fog,
Silver above the vine-hidden trees
And the darker shadows of the Smokies.
We drive the silver, slippery highway
Paved with enough myth for another year.
