Naomi Oreskes and Her Work of Keeping Energy Scarce

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

For more than twenty years, Naomi Oreskes has been one of the most visible academic voices arguing that the main obstacle to climate action is not cost, physics, or the practical needs of ordinary people, but a manufactured cloud of doubt by the energy industry.

A historian of science who moved from UC San Diego to Harvard, she has written books, testified, consulted, and organized. The through-line is consistent: treat skepticism about the scale and pace of decarbonization as a moral failing roughly equivalent to tobacco denial, and treat abundant, reliable energy as a luxury the planet cannot afford.

In 2004 she published a short essay in Science that examined abstracts of papers using the keywords “climate change.” She reported that none of the roughly 900 abstracts she reviewed rejected the idea that humans were contributing to observed warming.

The piece was widely cited, including in Al Gore’s work, as proof that scientific disagreement had effectively ended. Critics noted that the search terms and the decision to judge only abstracts led to the omission of papers that raised questions about the magnitude of human influence or the reliability of models.

Oreskes has defended the core finding; the larger effect was to supply a simple number that activists and journalists could use to shut down discussion of trade-offs.

Six years later she and Erik Conway published Merchants of Doubt. The book traces a small group of physicists—Frederick Seitz, S. Fred Singer, William Nierenberg, Robert Jastrow—who had earlier questioned aspects of the tobacco-cancer link, acid rain, and ozone depletion and later questioned the urgency of climate policy.

Oreskes and Conway present their activities as a deliberate strategy of doubt-mongering funded by the energy industry and motivated by free-market ideology. The analogy to tobacco is the book’s central rhetorical move. Legitimate uncertainty about climate sensitivity, the relative contribution of natural variability, the cost-effectiveness of rapid decarbonization, or the performance of renewable systems is folded into the same category as industry attempts to obscure the health effects of smoking.

Many reviewers praised the archival research; others noted that the authors did not interview living subjects or their institutions and that the work functions more as a political argument than as a neutral history.

Oreskes has also been an active organizer. In June 2012, she helped convene a workshop in La Jolla that produced a report titled “Establishing Accountability for Climate Change Damages.” Participants, including lawyers and advocates, discussed adapting tobacco-litigation tactics to fossil-fuel companies.

The document is public. Subsequent climate lawsuits and investigations of companies such as ExxonMobil have cited the “Exxon knew” narrative that Oreskes and colleagues have helped develop through analyses of company documents and public statements.

In 2025, she formed Grenville Science Consulting, a one-person LLC that offers expert-witness and consulting services in climate litigation. One recent case involved testimony for a plaintiff suing Shell over a fuel-storage terminal and climate-related weather risks.

Critics have pointed out the tension between her long-standing arguments against private-sector influence on research and her own consulting role for litigation-oriented nonprofits.

Her policy writing is equally direct. In 2014, she published a widely circulated essay arguing that natural gas is not a “bridge” but a “road to more climate change.” She highlighted methane leakage, the possibility that cheap gas would displace nuclear or renewables, and the risk that it would increase overall fossil-fuel use.

Later pieces have questioned the necessity of nuclear power for deep decarbonization, citing cost and waste concerns while relying on studies that argue wind and solar can scale sufficiently, like Mark Jacobson and Robert Horwath have argued. In a 2024 Scientific American essay, she wrote that fossil fuels are not essential to civilization and that the essential task is to “dramatically reduce our use of coal, oil and gas.”

She has dismissed arguments that expanded fossil-fuel use is the practical path out of energy poverty in poor countries as industry talking points, emphasizing instead that climate impacts will hurt people experiencing poverty most and that renewables are already competitive in many markets.

These positions sit inside a broader claim developed in The Big Myth (2023, again with Conway). The book argues that American business interests spent a century promoting “market fundamentalism”—the idea that unregulated markets are the best and freest way to organize society—and that this ideology has blocked sensible government action on climate and other problems. Oreskes ignores the sanity of the light-handed regulation of energy.

Free-market arguments are treated less as competing analyses of incentives and trade-offs than as a manufactured myth that serves concentrated interests. Her anti-free market sensibilities are evident everywhere in her work.

One element of this anti-energy humanism is the insistence that environmental harm from energy use is self-evident and immediate. In contrast, the actual record of environmental improvement is treated as secondary or irrelevant.

In the United States and other developed countries, the largest gains in air and water quality and reductions in pollution-related deaths have come alongside rising energy use, not despite it. Cleaner air in Midwestern industrial cities, the return of fish to once-dead rivers, and the steady decline in emissions of conventional pollutants tracked economic growth, technological improvement, political stability, and the ability of functioning markets and regulatory institutions to respond to real problems.

Those gains were not produced by restricting energy supply. They were produced by prosperity that made cleaner technology affordable and by institutions stable enough to enforce standards without collapsing the economy that paid for them.

The same pattern holds globally. Countries that have escaped energy poverty have seen sharp drops in indoor air pollution, lower rates of respiratory disease, and the capacity to invest in sanitation, clean water, and land management.

In the cost/benefit world of energy, economic development, financial markets and sane energy policy that allocate capital to productive uses, and political stability that allows long-term investment have been the practical drivers of measurable environmental improvement. Oreskes’ framework largely sets this record aside.

It focuses on projected future climate damages whose timing and magnitude remain uncertain, while treating the visible, historical benefits of energy abundance to 8 billion people as a distraction or an industry talking point.

The result is a policy stance that prioritizes restricting the energy systems that have underwritten environmental gains in favor of systems whose large-scale reliability and cost remain unproven in most of the world.

The practical consequence for energy humanism is straightforward. Human flourishing requires energy that is abundant, reliable, and affordable enough for households, factories, hospitals, and the expansion of opportunity in places that still lack reliable electricity.

Hundreds of millions of people in sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere still cook with solid fuels and lack grid power. Natural gas, nuclear power, and the continued use of coal with modern controls have been the historical routes by which other societies reduced energy poverty and air-pollution deaths.

Oreskes’ framework treats skepticism about the speed, cost, and reliability of a renewables-dominated system as primarily a product of disinformation rather than engineering, economics, or differing risk judgments. It supplies intellectual cover for policies that raise energy prices, delay dispatchable generation, and pressure development finance to avoid fossil fuels even where they are the “best of the above” option for lifting people out of poverty.

Oreskes is not a fringe figure. She holds a named chair at Harvard, has written for major outlets, and is regularly cited as an authority on the history of climate science and public communication. Her credibility rests on archival work and institutional standing.

It has not been seriously damaged by documented errors in earlier scientific claims, by the selective framing in Merchants of Doubt, by the La Jolla litigation workshop, or by the contrast between her critique of private influence and her own consulting practice.

In the Climate Industrial Complex, she has functioned as a high-status translator: converting a contested policy problem into a story of manufactured doubt that justifies the heavy-handed restricting of energy options.

Energy humanism starts from a different premise. The goal is not the fastest possible reduction in global emissions at any cost to reliability or affordability. It is the steady expansion of low-cost, reliable energy that enables more people to live longer, healthier, more productive lives.

That requires keeping every practical option on the table (“best of the above”)—natural gas, nuclear, coal with controls, and renewables where they compete without permanent subsidy—and treating cost, reliability, and the needs of the energy-poor as first-order constraints rather than secondary talking points. Oreskes’ body of work over two decades has consistently argued against that energy humanist approach.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Abundant energy is the foundation of modern health, mobility, and opportunity; scarcity is not a moral good.

• Legitimate scientific and economic debate about climate sensitivity, adaptation, and energy systems is not equivalent to tobacco denial.

• Policies that raise the cost and reduce the reliability of energy disproportionately harm people experiencing poverty, both in the Midwest and in the developing world.

• Free markets, technological improvement, political stability, and economic development have delivered the largest reductions in both energy poverty and conventional pollution in history; treating them as the central obstacle is an ideological choice, not a historical fact.

• The test of any climate or energy proposal is whether it increases the supply of affordable, reliable power without locking in energy poverty—and whether it builds on the actual record of environmental gains that prosperity has already produced.