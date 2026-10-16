The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Oct 16Edited

Thank you for your concise criticism of Naomi Oreskes, Ph.D. I cross-posted it to the GreenNUKE Substack. I wish we could obtain some statistics on how her opposition to energy abundance has increased her wealth. She has done well. Here are some examples.

• Current Position: Henry Charles Lea Professor of the History of Science and Affiliated Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Harvard University.

• Awards: Recipient of major academic and environmental honors, including the 2025 Volvo Environment Prize, which carries a cash award of 1.5 million Swedish Kronor (approximately $160,000).

• Speaking and Writing: Author of influential books like Merchants of Doubt and The Big Myth, a columnist for Scientific American, and an occasional speaker with estimated live event speaking fees ranging between $10,000 and $20,000 through speaker bureaus like AAE Speakers Bureau.

From her Harvard C.V., she earned a Ph.D. in 1990 from Stanford University (Graduate Special Program: Geological Research and History of Science) after earning a B.Sc. (First Class Honours) 1981 at the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College. I believe she is primarily a historian, not a geologist.

Naomi Oreskes, Ph.D. advances the Chinese narrative found in "China’s Net Zero Advantage - Beijing is pursuing a climate strategy that weakens the West while strengthening its own competitive position," Michael Doran, Ph.D. and Brenda Shaffer, 16 September 2026, Tablet Magazine. https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/china-netzero-advantage-climate Her narrative conveniently ignores that the People's Republic of China now consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined. Combusting coal produces both air and water pollution. China does not have strong environmental controls relative to the U.S. The reductions in air and water pollution achieved by the industrial West are more than canceled out by the gargantuan Chinese pollution increases. Relative to her false equivalence regarding the tobacco industry and claimed harms from energy abundance, China is also the world's largest consumer and producer of tobacco, with over 288 million to 300 million adult smokers accounting for nearly half of global cigarette consumption.

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 16

Stephen Heins does outstanding work for the truth about energy that is being misrepresented by academia. Thank you, Word Merchant. We will cross-post.

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