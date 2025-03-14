NASA Jettisons ‘Climate Advisor,’ DEI Branch, and Other Drags on Space Program

Real space missions are back on the menu!

The last time I wrote about the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) together, agency staffers were begging President Donald Trump’s DOGE chairman Elon Musk to ‘clean house’, as insiders revealed the agency squandered millions of taxpayer money on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Their wish has been granted, and less than 100 days into Trump’s second term.

Janet Petro, the acting director of NASA, announced the move Monday in a memo to staff obtained by USA TODAY, calling it a “phased reduction in force” that is “occurring in advance” of a Thursday deadline for agencies to submit layoff plans to the government’s human resources arm. The memo did not disclose how many NASA jobs will be cut. The cuts will close NASA’s Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy; the Office of the Chief Scientist; and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility branch within the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity, the memo said. The agency would also reduce the workforce in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity.

The mainstream media may decry the axe of the “Chief Scientist,” but that “scientist” was actually a climate advisor.

Real space missions are back on the menu:

The cuts affect about 20 employees at NASA, including Katherine Calvin, the chief scientist and a climate science expert. The last day of work for Dr. Calvin and the other staff members will be April 10. That could be a harbinger of deeper cuts to NASA’s science missions and a greater emphasis on human spaceflight, especially to Mars. During President Trump’s address to Congress last week, he said, “We are going to lead humanity into space and plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond.”

The Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) branch and another department are also closing.

NASA’s Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy, meanwhile, was only established in 2021 and serves as the home for the space agency’s chief economist and chief technologist, who provide the administrator “with analytic, strategic, and decisional insights in the form of quick-turn analyses, memos, and reports,” according to its website. The third NASA office targeted, coordinating the agency’s DEIA efforts, was also the least surprising, as President Donald Trump’s administration has declared it would eliminate such efforts across the government.

What is perhaps most interesting about this news is that this is the agency’s first round of layoffs, and the firings targeted senior leadership.

Legal Insurrections readers may recall that Trump selected billionaire, astronaut, and hero of the “Polaris” mission Jared Isaacman to lead NASA. His confirmation is still sitting in the US Senate, and no date has been set for the hearing.

I suspect that when Isaacman arrives for his first day as NASA Director, he will find a wonderfully refocused agency.