Near Morning

1

She is buried

in the catacomb

pillars of white pillows

gnashing her teeth

for more dreamfood.

She rubs her bones

like sticks,

for fire in there.

2

Outside her sleep.

I read a sky so clean,

scrubbed blackboard

potted with chalky

white stars.

The work of janitors cleaning

rooms of night,

emptying wastebaskets

filled with the words and images

the day left behind.

3.

Near morning, only you remain.

A warm ember

hidden in pillow and covers.

Outside, an orange burn-off

sunrise sears a hole

At the edge of Chicago dawn.

The sunshine sets your

catacombs aflame.

I dig toward your warmth.

Steve Heins