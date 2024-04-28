Main navigation

Net Fatality

Internet for All at Stake

America is on a critical mission to deliver Internet for All. The Biden administration is distributing tens of billions in unprecedented funding to states to close the digital divide. Internet providers, fully committed to connecting unserved communities, are investing billions more in private capital to complete the job.

Instead of clearing obstacles to speed up this important work, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved unnecessary regulation that will slam the brakes on internet for all and deny millions – especially in rural areas – the important opportunities that high-speed internet brings.

The FCC’s plan under the auspices of “net neutrality” is actually a Net Fatality.

The FCC's Misguided Plan

Internet service providers have always delivered open, unrestricted internet service. Consumers enjoy the web content and applications of their choosing without any blocking, throttling, or interference.

Yet, in a misguided effort to “solve” an imagined net neutrality problem – which there is no evidence – the FCC has now reimposed regulations that were shelved seven years ago.

But this time, the stakes have never been higher: Internet for All.

The historic initiative already faces obstacles such as labor shortages, inflation, and supply chain disruptions. The FCC’s efforts to impose utility rules on broadband will obstruct efforts to connect those still waiting for the internet access they deserve.

Heavy-handed regulation will inject uncertainty, depress provider participation, and jeopardize the Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

We Need Internet for All

Under the guise of net neutrality, the FCC has approved sweeping regulation that jeopardizes the mission to provide every American with the reliable internet access they deserve.

"While reviving net neutrality will check a partisan political box, it risks blowing our once-in-a-lifetime chance to get all Americans the internet access they deserve."

Michael Powell, President & CEO, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association

An Internet Built for All

Broadband providers are delivering consumers an open internet with more competitive choices, faster speeds, and lower prices than ever before.

$

2

T

in private capital invested to build and upgrade America’s broadband networks since 19961

95

%

of U.S. customers have multiple choices for wired or wireless broadband2

89

%

of American homes and businesses already have access to gigabit-speed service3

↓

12

%

amount real U.S. broadband prices (adjusted for inflation) have fallen since 20174

1) USTelecom 2) USTelecom; 3) FCC 4) U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics