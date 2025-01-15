Net Zero Asset Managers Group “in Tatters” After BlackRock Exit

January 15, 2025

We can’t stop giggling. Last Friday, MDN brought you the news that the world’s largest investment firm, BlackRock, announced it had canceled its membership and participation in the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative (see World’s Largest Investment Firm, BlackRock, Dumps Net-Zero Club). NZAM is closely aligned with global efforts to address so-called climate change, including those supported by the United Nations. Now comes word less than a week later that NZAM has “suspended activities” and removed not only its mission statement but the entire list of firms that are members of the group. The organization is reported to be “in tatters.”

This is a complete victory for those of us who have, for years, spoken out against companies like BlackRock and the others participating in NZAM and the bank equivalent, the United Nations Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). Banks and investment firms are abandoning their self-professed “climate” campaigns, which were nothing more than campaigns meant to pressure companies to divest from fossil energy companies. The reason is pushback by Republicans and the overwhelming election victory on Nov. 5th.

What has us giggling is that NZAM has removed its mission statement (“Commitment”) and the list of companies participating from its website—for fear that boycotts and divestment actions will be taken AGAINST THEM! Talk about a boomerang effect! They tried to destroy fossil energy companies, and now they are the ones in danger of destruction (rightfully so). We accessed the WayBackMachine that takes snapshots of websites and grabbed both the Commitment page and the list of signatories. For posterity—to their eternal shame that they participated in such stupidity. We’ve embedded the files below.

We have two reports about the impending disintegration of the NZAM group. First up is from Reuters:

A flagship coalition aimed at aligning the asset management industry with global climate goals said it was suspending its activities on Monday, days after BlackRock, the world’s biggest investor, left amid a political backlash in the United States. The pause raised concerns that companies will lower their efforts on climate change even after the hottest year on record, but could buy organizers time to review what actions might still be acceptable for U.S. fund firms. BlackRock, which manages some $11.5 trillion in assets, left the Net-Zero Asset Managers(NZAM) initiative on Jan. 9 citing confusion over its climate efforts and legal inquiries from public officials. The step followed months of escalating pressure from some Republican politicians over its stance on investing in fossil fuel companies, with concern that such pressure could rise further as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. The group counted more than 325 signatories managing more than $57.5 trillion in assets as members, according to its website as of last week, before the departure of BlackRock. In a letter to its members first reported by Reuters, the partner groups which help manage the NZAM said they had decided to conduct a review of its activities. “Recent developments in the U.S. and different regulatory and client expectations in investors’ respective jurisdictions have led to NZAM launching a review of the initiative to ensure NZAM remains fit for purpose in the new global context. “As the initiative undergoes this review, it is suspending activities to track signatory implementation and reporting. NZAM will also remove the commitment statement and list of NZAM signatories from its website, as well as their targets and related case studies, pending the outcome of the review.” CONTAGION EFFECT NZAM was set up in 2020 as executives and investors grew enthusiastic about solving climate change, sentiments that have faded. Still, changes by the NZAM initiative could prevent the sort of flight by asset managers that diminished the influence of another investor climate group, the Climate Action 100+, last year. At the time, big fund firms cited independence concerns, not politics, as a reason for their dropping out. Since then pressure from U.S. Republican officials has increased on executives to back away from reflecting environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessments in their investment decisions. These include an inquiry from the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee and a lawsuit by Texas and 10 other Republican-led states that claimed that fund activism had cut coal production and boosted energy prices. For its part, the NZAM initiative has asked members to support the goal, agreed by countries, of capping global warming and aiming to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Kathy Mulvey, a campaign director for the Union of Concerned Scientists, a Massachusetts-based advocacy organization, said groups including NZAM “have been an important avenue to keep us on track” toward meeting emissions-reduction targets. Whatever the results of NZAM’s review, she said, “clearly the financial sector’s actions to advance emissions reductions and the clean energy transition aren’t going away.” Among other members of NZAM, a representative for JPMorgan’s asset management arm declined to comment on Monday’s move. In a statement sent by a representative, State Street’s asset management arm said it “supports the announced NZAM review and will carefully evaluate its findings upon completion.” (1)

From the New York Post:

An alliance of investment giants-turned-self-styled climate change crusaders looks to be in tatters after it suspended its activities on Monday amid a backlash against “woke” capitalism. The Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative was rocked last week by the exit of BlackRock, the world’s biggest investor, as The Post exclusively reported. Larry Fink’s firm, which manages some $11.5 trillion in assets, cited confusion over Net Zero’s climate efforts and legal inquiries from public officials in making its decision. The step followed months of escalating pressure from some Republican politicians over the coalition’s stance on investing in fossil fuel companies, with concern that such pressure could rise further as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. The group counted more than 325 signatories managing more than $57.5 trillion in assets as members, according to its website as of last week, before the departure of BlackRock. In a letter to its members, the alliance made a thinly-veiled accusation that Trump’s November election victory had left it with no choice. It blamed “recent developments in the US” for the decision to review its future. “As the initiative undergoes this review, it is suspending activities to track signatory implementation and reporting,” the letter, seen by The Post, reads. The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative was launched in December 2020 and claimed it would deliver “the ambitious action and investment strategies that will be necessary to achieve the goal of net zero emissions.” Countries or companies can try and reach so-called net zero by slashing or offsetting carbon omissions. It is a long-standing UN goal to hit the target by 2050. The policy has been blamed for higher prices in major European economies such as the United Kingdom, which is now more reliant on energy imports to meet its needs. Critics, however, have slammed Net Zero as an “energy suicide pact.” In November, Texas led a lawsuit of 11 Republican states against BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street. The states accused the money managers of “conspiring to artificially constrict” the coal market with anti-competitive practices. They alleged the firms built up huge stakes in coal producers and then supported environmental initiatives that lessened coal production to send prices skyward. Last month, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee claimed “a cartel” of financial firms and climate activists were colluding to “impose radical ESG-goals” on US companies. GOP campaigns against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, which include diversity and inclusion policies, gained steam last year in a backlash against the Biden-Harris administration. It is widely expected that Trump will embark upon a mass deregulation of the energy sector, vowing to tap more of America’s oil reserves, and slash environmental red tape once he assumes office next Monday. (2)

Let’s all just sit back and bask in the sunshine of (a) being on the right side of this issue and (b) winning.

Here is the Commitment, the pledge these foolish companies took in joining NZAM:

The list of signatories as of the middle of last December:

