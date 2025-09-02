Net Zero in New York is Environmental Politics at its Worst

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Kathy Hochul’s tenure as New York’s governor has been a mess regarding energy policy, especially around this Net Zero push, natural gas pipelines, and wind farms. Look, I’m all for clean energy in theory, but until renewables can stand on their own two feet without sucking up billions in subsidies and actually turn a profit like fossil fuels do, they’re just a pipe dream that’s driving up costs for everyone.

Hochul seems to be flip-flopping between green virtue-signaling and pragmatic deals that acknowledge reality, but she’s alienating both sides in the process. Let me break it down.

First, on Net Zero: Hochul’s aggressive climate agenda, like the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, is supposed to get New York to net-zero emissions by 2050, but it’s already facing massive backlash, with no proof it can be accomplished.

Businesses are suing her over a $75 billion climate law they say is “illegal and misguided,” claiming it’ll jack up consumer costs without delivering tangible benefits. Environmentalists aren’t happy either—they’ve resigned from her Climate Justice Working Group, blasting her for failing on climate justice and not funding programs adequately. To date, renewables aren’t profitable, so we must continue to rely on natural gas and nuclear to keep the lights on.

She even ordered work on advanced atomic sites as a “zero-emissions” option, which I can get behind if it means reliable energy without the subsidy crutch. But overall, her policies are creating energy affordability nightmares— she’s doling out $200 million in utility bill relief because bills are skyrocketing, and critics say she’s aware of looming shortages but won’t fix the root problems. Count me out if Net Zero means higher prices and unreliable power until wind and solar can compete fairly.

Then there’s the natural gas and pipelines saga, which exposes the hypocrisy. New York has long blocked pipelines like the Williams (NESE) and Constitution projects under environmental pretexts, keeping energy costs high for families. But in 2025, Hochul reportedly acceded to pressure from the Trump administration in a backroom deal: She green-lit these previously rejected gas pipelines in exchange for resuming offshore wind projects. As expected, Green groups are furious, calling it a “shakedown” and rallying hundreds against it, worried about water quality, toxic sediments, and wildlife, etc.

Hochul denies an explicit quid pro quo, saying she’s considering projects meeting state laws. However, come on—this looks like a pragmatic admission that natural gas is essential because it’s reliable and doesn’t need endless subsidies to stay afloat. Unions applaud her “all-of-the-above” approach, which makes sense if you’re tired of blackouts. Blocking pipelines for years was radical green posturing; now she’s facing reality, but at what cost to her credibility?

Finally, the wind farm debacles are a perfect example of why to be skeptical of renewables. The Trump administration halted the Empire Wind project off Long Island in April 2025, even though it was nearly done, citing federal overreach. Hochul vowed to fight it, but then, magically, construction resumed after her pipeline concessions.

Earlier collapses of wind projects have spoiled New York’s climate goals, with uncertainty delaying targets and even halting power lines due to opposition. Hochul vetoed bills to expedite wind farms in the past because of local pushback from residents and Republicans worried about impacts. She’s announced contracts for other renewables, but these projects need bailouts or deals to survive—meanwhile, they’re not as cost-effective as natural gas.

It's a more expensive virtue until wind can compete without government handouts and political horse-trading.

According to Paul Tice, “Governor Hochul is not rescinding the state's ban on natural gas heating and cooking hook-ups for new residential and commercial construction, which goes into effect on 1/1/26. Until she does that, she should not be trusted to approve any new natural gas pipelines despite going through the motions in the wake of Trump's Empire Wind restart.”

Ultimately, Hochul is embroiled in this because her policies try to please everyone but end up satisfying no one. Environmentalists think she’s selling out on climate, businesses hate the costs, and realists like me see the subsidies for renewables as a waste when natural gas and nuclear delivers without the drama. If she wants to fix this, prioritize profitable, reliable energy sources first—subsidies be damned.