BUSINESS//OIL & ENERGY

New pipeline will redirect Permian gas flows

By Mella McEwen, Oil EditorSep 1, 2024

Matterhorn Express’ imminent entry into service moving Permian Basin natural gas volumes will have an impact that ripples throughout the state.

0:08

/

0:30

Maria Paz Urdaneta, commodities analyst with East Daley Analytics, notes that the start-up of the 2.5 billion cubic feet per day pipeline will redirect Permian natural gas to South Texas and, for a brief window, shift market leverage from pipelines to shippers.

“The idea is to have optionality,” she said in a telephone interview with the Reporter-Telegram. When Matterhorn enters service, it will open new capacity from the Waha hub in Reeves County to the Katy hub outside Houston, providing better access for Permian producers to liquefied natural gas export growth on the Gulf Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The Matterhorn will also relieve pressure on Permian gas prices caused by the takeaway bottleneck. Permian pipes have run effectively full since the spring, causing spot prices to turn negative at times in the basin, she noted. For example, she said, Waha traded at negative $1.23/MMBtu this week, likely due to ongoing maintenance on Kinder Morgan’s El Paso system.

That ripple effect will have Permian natural gas flowing through Matterhorn shifting volumes from other pipelines to Katy. Urdaneta said early flows will primarily be displaced from northbound pipelines to the Midcontinent, including Berkshire Hathaway’s Northern Natural and Kinder Morgan’s Natural Gas Pipe Line of America.

In South Texas, she noted Permian flows have already saturated the regional market, and Matterhorn will continue this trend. Pipeline capacity from the Permian Basin to South Texas increases to 12 Bcf/d in the fourth quarter after Matterhorn comes online, more than triple capacity of just 3.4 Bcf/d in early 2019.

As a result of this increased supply, Urdaneta and the other analysts at East Daley anticipate downward pressure on the Houston Ship Channel price basis. Limited demand growth is set to come online this year, so East Daley expects additional inbound flows from the Permian will displace inbound supplies from Carthage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The market will make adjustments and reroute volumes, she said.

Once Matterhorn enters service, she said that will give a green light to Permian Basin producers to increase production and, by the second half of 2026, the region will again see the takeaway constraints that have sent natural gas prices into negative territory multiple times this year. But new projects are in various stages of planning – the Blackcomb Pipeline and the DeLa Express Pipeline for example – and new liquefied natural gas facilities are also in various stages of completion.