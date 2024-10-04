OCTOBER 4, 20244:21 PM ET

Nina Totenberg

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court building

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Supreme Court refused Friday to block the Biden administration’s new anti-pollution regulations, rules that impose tougher standards on mercury emissions from coal-fired plants and that regulate methane emissions from crude-oil and natural gas facilities.

Mercury is a potent neuro-toxin, and methane is a potent greenhouse gas. Limiting them is part of the EPA’s effort to fight climate change.

Industry groups, and some two dozen Republican-run states challenged the rules, going quickly to the Supreme Court to ask that the regulations be blocked while litigation takes place in the lowers courts. But the justices, in a break from the way they have handled most such cases in the recent past, rejected the emergency pleas, telling the challengers to litigate their claims in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia before coming to them for help. There were no noted dissents.