Home>Articles>‘NO Climate Crisis’ Says Coalition Of 1,600 Actual Scientists

NASA maps California drought effects on Sierra trees. (Photo: climate.nasa.gov)

‘NO Climate Crisis’ Says Coalition of 1,600 Actual Scientists

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is ‘one of the worst sources of dangerous misinformation’

By Katy Grimes, May 13, 2024 2:55 am

“There is ‘NO Climate Crisis’ says a coalition of 1,600 actual scientists” in a recent letter to the California Air Resources Board. In fact, the scientists find that “California is in no danger of unusual drought: The annual precipitation in California has fluctuated greatly over the last 150 years, with only a slight decrease.”

California also has record low levels of air pollution that are below the threshold of human health effects, James E. Enstrom, PhD, MPH has told us repeatedly for years. He’s also one of the 1,600 scientists signed onto the letter to CARB.

The scientists also insisted that carbon dioxide is beneficial to Earth.

The CO2 Coalition’s letter is particularly timely with Gov. Gavin Newsom taking his climate change road show to the Vatican later this week where he was invited to speak by Pope Francis at a Summit of mayors and governors. The Summit, which will be held from May 15th to May 17th, will cover “the impact of rising temperatures” in local communities, and “climate resilience.”

This one-page summary letter begins with a link to a 16-page detailed report containing the strong evidence.

****************

An open letter to the California Air Resources Board

Dear Sir or Madam:

Good news: There is NO climate crisis in California. This claim was verified by the scientific data that were compiled by the CO2 Coalition, a nonprofit organization with the goal of determining and propagating the facts regarding carbon dioxide (CO2) and the climate (CO2 Coalition, 2024). The key findings provided below stand in contrast to the climate crisis claims made in the March 1, 2024, California Priority Climate Action Plan (Priority Climate Action Plan, 2024) and the California Climate Disclosure Rules (Senate Bills No. 253 and No. 261) (Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America, 2024). More details can be found in the attached letter and appendix.

Modest warming of California is beneficial and not a cause for concern: Globally, more people have died from the cold than from the heat since 2000.

Increase in agricultural production: The combination of lengthened growing seasons (from warming) and increased CO2 concentrations has contributed to this increase.

CO2 is essential: Plants need CO2, sunlight, water, and nutrients from the soil to produce food and oxygen, both of which are essential for human and animal lives.

CO2 is beneficial: Exposing plants to higher concentrations of CO2 increases their growth, food production, and drought-resistance; and greens the Earth.

California is in no danger of unusual drought: The annual precipitation in California has fluctuated greatly over the last 150 years, with only a slight decrease.

Ski resorts are experiencing more snow: Most (21 of 22) ski resorts in California had increasing snowfall from 2012 to 2023.

California is in no danger of drowning: North Spit, CA, has the highest rate of sea level rise of 0.005 meter/year, or 1.64 feet in 100 years, which is easily mitigated.

Less natural disasters over the years: Significantly reduced number of wildfires and acres burned were reported in the United States and globally; California has infrequent tornadoes, no landfalling hurricane from 1851 to 2023, and no tropical depression from 1950 to 2023; and tropical storms are rare in California, with the last two reported in 2023 and 1997.

Air quality in California keeps getting better: The concentrations of major pollutants have decreased over the years.

In conclusion, there is NO climate crisis in California and CO2 is essential for all life on Earth. If you need additional details, the CO2 Coalition will be happy to respond to any inquiries you may have, and the members of the CO2 Coalition will be happy to meet with you for further discussions. Several members of the CO2 Coalition have signed the No Climate Emergency Declaration (CO2 Coalition, 2023).

*******************

The letter is signed by Gregory Wrightstone, Executive Director of the CO2 Coalition.

The summary letter contains a link to the September 2023 “NO Climate Emergency” declaration signed by the 1,600 scientists, including long-time scientist and epidemiologist Dr. James Enstrom: https://co2coalition.org/news/over-1600-scientists-sign-no-climate-emergency-declaration/.

Dr. Enstrom says one of the most prominent signers is 2022 Nobel Laureate John Clauser, who described the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as “one of the worst sources of dangerous misinformation,” and was disinvited to speak before the U.N.’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) on July 25, 2023.

“The physicist believes that objective science on climate has been sacrificed to politics. The preeminence of politics is all the worse, he said, because so much money has already gone to climate,” the CO2 Coalition said.

“We’re talking about trillions of dollars,” he said, adding that powerful people don’t want to hear that they’ve made “trillion-dollar mistakes.”

“Concerns about such mistakes may have been what led to his dis-invitation to speak before the IMF,” the CO2 Coalition reported. “Dr. Clauser told The Epoch Times he’d received an email indicating that the IMF’s Independent Evaluation Office Director, Pablo Moreno, did not want the talk to go forward that day.”

“In an email, an IEO senior official told The Epoch Times that Dr. Clauser’s speech ‘has been postponed to reorganize it into a panel discussion. We are working to reschedule it after the summer,’ the official added.

“In recent years, the international economic and monetary agency has focused heavily on climate. Officials have laid particular stress on international carbon taxes. “The latest IMF analysis finds that large emitting countries need to introduce a carbon tax that rises quickly to $75 a ton in 2030,” the agency’s website on climate mitigation states.

Author Recent Posts

Katy Grimes

Katy Grimes, the Editor in Chief of the California Globe, is a long-time Investigative Journalist covering the California State Capitol, and the co-author of California's War Against Donald Trump: Who Wins? Who Loses?