No Debate Required With Natural Gas

By David Callahan

August 02, 2024

It often feels like common ground is a rare commodity in today’s highly charged political climate, where heated debate emphasizes our differences more often than our shared values. As policy solutions are advanced in the coming months of the election season on key issues related to the economy, national security and the environment, we are reminded that not everything has to be partisan or divisive.

Natural gas transcends political boundaries and arches political divides by providing economic growth, advancing U.S. energy security and making substantial environmental progress. By recognizing the many benefits of this critical energy source, we can forge a path forward that unites perspectives in pursuit of a stronger America.

Nowhere in the country is this partnership, and the opportunities it creates, more apparent than in Pennsylvania.

Producing nearly 20% of America’s natural gas, Pennsylvania exemplifies how embracing natural gas leads to generational economic, consumer and environmental progress. In the twenty years since the first horizontal well tapped into the Marcellus, our state's natural gas resources have attracted new opportunities to our region and uplifted existing industries, all while reducing energy costs, emissions and reliability concerns.

Perhaps it’s the 123,000 high-paying Pennsylvania jobs, $40 billion in a year of economic activity and more than $6 billion paid to landowners in royalties that unites political polar opposites.

It could also be because natural gas drove the largest year-over-year decline in the state’s power sector emissions, underscoring its importance to a lower carbon future.

As Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro told POLITICO, “it is a false choice to say we have to choose between protecting our planet and protecting our jobs. We can have both.”

Similarly, Pennsylvania State Senator Gene Yaw, who chairs the Senate’s Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, says the state’s natural gas sector “has been a great partner in ensuring consumers have access to the affordable, reliable energy they depend on, along with creating new jobs and economic opportunities.”

Data proves natural gas is a “rare bipartisan issue” for the Keystone State, pollsters at Axis Research said, noting over 68% of Republicans and Democrats in Pennsylvania support continued investment in natural gas.

There’s strong support for the industry in the Commonwealth, because when Pennsylvania’s natural gas sector thrives, so do the people. A good example of the benefits is the more than $2.7 billion generated by the tax on natural gas development that has been distributed to communities in each county, regardless of industry activity.

Consider, for example, that Philadelphia is a direct beneficiary of the energy produced in Washington, Lycoming or Susquehanna County, receiving approximately $18 million for infrastructure, community development and emergency preparedness yielded since 2012, not to mention the millions in annual home energy savings.

Southeastern Pennsylvania could further benefit from the energy abundance by serving as an LNG export hub, giving the world access to more reliable, low-cost and clean natural gas. After all, natural gas produced under Pennsylvania’s strong environmental regulations, coupled with operator best practices and continuous innovation, is poised to play an even greater role in the global call for low-emissions energy as international buyers seek a certifiably cleaner product.

The Appalachian Basin being the largest and cleanest source of natural gas in the country, if not the world, firmly positions us at the forefront of America’s clean energy advantage with significant job-creating and revenue-boosting potential, especially for workers in the building trades.

To further capitalize on this incredible asset, America elected officials must address stifling regulatory hurdles, tax inequalities and other challenges that hold back the expansion of natural gas development and usage.

And as world events in the past several years have shown, energy and national security are inextricably linked. It is imperative we develop a forward-thinking vision for America's energy future that leverages our natural gas abundance to ensure our nation’s energy security, sustainability, and prosperity.

Of this, there should be no debate.

David Callahan is President of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Marcellus Shale Coalition. Learn more at marcelluscoalition.org