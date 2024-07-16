ALARMISMLAND SURFACE AIR TEMPERATURE DATA

NOAA’s June 2024 Global Time Series Average Temperature Anomaly Declining Trends Eviscerates Alarmists Flawed “Climate Emergency” Claims.

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

NOAA has released its June 2024 updated Global Time Series average temperature anomaly data which demonstrates that the earth is experiencing declining trends of monthly anomaly values.

This outcome signals the continued weakening of the most recent natural climate occurring El Nino event which commenced in the July period of 2023 as declared by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

This most recent El Nino events increasing trend impact on global average temperature anomaly values since its commencement has been politically manipulated by climate alarmists to proclaim that a global “climate emergency” is occurring which was nothing but election year politically contrived alarmist hype.

The data analysis provided below evaluates a 30-year period (clearly revealing the weakening El Nino driven decline of global monthly average temperature anomaly values) showing all monthly NOAA Global Time Series average temperature anomaly measurements between January 1995 through June 2024.

NOAA’s latest updated 2024 report highlights the month of June’s latest value with prior June anomaly values but provides no highlighted comparisons encompassing all months as was the case for NOAA’s May update as addressed in a WUWT article for the May 2024 update (found here) which concealed comparisons of May 2024 versus all other months.

NOAA’s Global Land and Ocean June 2024 average temperature anomaly data (shown below) establishes that this most recent monthly value continues a 10 month duration declining trend since reaching a peak value in September and November of 2023 of 1.42 degrees C (provided in the table below) compared to the June 2024 value of 1.22 degrees C (highlighted in red) making the June monthly anomaly value only the 342nd highest of 354 measured values.

NOAA’s Global Land June 2024 average temperature anomaly data (shown below) establishes that this most recent value continues the 8 month declining trend since the November 2023 El Nino peak value of 2.36 degrees C (see table below) to 1.75 degrees C (highlighted in red) making the June value only the 325th of 354 measured values.

Additionally, the June 2024 Global Land average temperature anomaly value is significantly below the prior February 2016 El Nino highest peak monthly average temperature anomaly value of 2.51 degrees C (over 8 years ago) also shown in the table.

These June 2024 monthly Global average temperature anomaly declining trend patterns continue for other NOAA Global Regions including the Northern Hemisphere, Southern Hemisphere, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, East N Pacific, Hawaiian, Arctic, and Antarctic as presented in NOAA’s updated and identified Global Region diagrams shown and discussed below.

These consistent global wide regional average temperature anomaly declining trends clearly establish that the earth is not experiencing a “climate emergency” as falsely hyped by climate alarmists who politically exploited the most recent El Nino driven global average temperature anomaly outcomes.

Northern Hemisphere Land and Ocean

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) 8 month duration declining trend value of 1.56 degrees C (highlighted in red) is below the most recent peak El Nino average temperature anomaly November 2023 value of 2.01 degrees C (see table) as well as being below the prior El Nino event February 2016 peak anomaly peak value of 1.84 degrees C also shown in the table. This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 339th highest value of 354 measured values.

Northern Hemisphere Land

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) 8 month duration declining trend value of 1.97 degrees C (highlighted in red) is below the most recent peak El Nino average temperature anomaly November 2023 value of 2.90 degrees C (see table) as well as being below the prior El Nino event February 2016 peak anomaly peak value of 3.15 degrees C also shown in the table. This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 317th highest value of 354 measured values.

Southern Hemisphere Land and Ocean

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) 10 month duration declining trend value of 0.88 degrees C (highlighted in red) is below the most recent peak El Nino average temperature anomaly September 2023 value of 1.10 degrees C (see table). This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 347th highest value of 354 measured values.

Southern Hemisphere Land

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) 10 month duration declining trend value of 1.25 degrees C (highlighted in red) is far below the most recent peak El Nino average temperature anomaly September 2023 value of 2.51 degrees C (see table). This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 316th highest value of 354 measured values.

Asia Land

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) downward trending value of 2.08 degrees C (highlighted in red) is far below the prior peak monthly average temperature anomaly February 2020 value of 4.10 degrees C (see table). This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 299th highest value of 354 measured values.

Europe Land

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) 5 month duration declining trend value of 2.55 degrees C (highlighted in red) is far below the prior peak monthly average temperature anomaly February 2024 value of 4.15 degrees C (see table). This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 332nd highest value of 354 measured values.

North America Land

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) 7 month duration declining trend value of 1.54 degrees C (highlighted in red) is far below the prior El Nino peak monthly average temperature anomaly December 2023 value of 4.41 degrees C (see table). This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 257th highest value of 354 measured values.

Oceania Land

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) downward trending value of 0.72 degrees C (highlighted in red) is far below the prior peak monthly average temperature anomaly December 2019 value of 2.21 degrees C (see table). This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 166th highest value of 354 measured values.

East N Pacific Land and Ocean

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) downward trending value of 0.65 degrees C (highlighted in red) is far below the prior peak monthly average temperature anomaly October 2015 value of 1.79 degrees C (see table). This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 236th highest value of 354 measured values.

Hawaiian Land and Ocean

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) downward trending value of 0.36 degrees C (highlighted in red) is far below the prior peak monthly average temperature anomaly September 2015 value of 1.76 degrees C (see table). This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 167th highest value of 354 measured values.

Arctic Land and Ocean

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) downward trending value of 1.60 degrees C (highlighted in red) is far below the prior peak monthly average temperature anomaly January 2016 value of 4.99 degrees C (see table). This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 198th highest value of 354 measured values.

Antarctic Land and Ocean

The June 2024 monthly average temperature anomaly (shown below) downward trending value of 0.10 degrees C (highlighted in red) is very far below the prior peak monthly average temperature anomaly August 1996 (nearly 3 decades ago) value of 2.23 degrees C (see table). This makes the June 2024 measured anomaly value only the 144th highest value of 354 measured values.

NOAA’s latest Global Time Series monthly average temperature anomaly data declining trends addressed above clearly establishes there is nothing resembling a “climate emergency” being experienced by the earth contrary to climate science data unsupported and purely politically driven climate alarmist hype.