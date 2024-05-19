6 hours ago

From THE DAILY SCEPTIC

BY WILL JONES

“North Sea oil workers cannot be sacrificed on the altar of Net Zero,” the Unite union has told Labour as it launches a campaign against the party’s “irresponsible” green agenda. Ross Clark in the Spectator has more.

In a move which has been remarkably underreported in England, the union Unite has launched a campaign against Labour’s policy of refusing licences for new oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

The campaign, called ‘No ban without a plan’, demands that Labour suspends the policy. If successful, it means a future Labour Government would continue, like the Conservatives, to grant new licences, until it has come up with a plan to create at least 35,000 new ‘energy transition jobs’ in Scotland – equivalent to the current roles held by oil workers. The union’s General Secretary Sharon Graham has accused Keir Starmer of following a policy which would allow Britain to “be held to ransom by Saudi Arabia or other nations” and adds:

“Labour needs to pull back from this irresponsible policy. There is clearly no viable plan for the replacement of North Sea jobs or energy security… Unite will not stand by and let workers be thrown on the scrapheap. North Sea workers cannot be sacrificed on the altar of Net Zero.”