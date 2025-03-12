Battery maker Northvolt has filed for bankruptcy in Sweden, capping the downfall of a company once regarded as Europe’s best hope of competing in an industry dominated by China.

The Swedish start-up, which has backers including Volkswagen, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, said on Wednesday that it had been unable to secure financing to continue and that a court-appointed trustee would sell its assets.

“It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster ride. It is a very sad day,” Tom Johnstone, Northvolt’s interim chair, told the Financial Times.

It is an ignominious end for a company that attracted $15bn of corporate and government investment to develop technology for electric vehicles where Europe is playing catch-up to Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.

Northvolt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US in November but had spent recent months in talks with some 100 potential investors about putting in $1bn to secure the future of its sole existing battery factory in Skellefteå, just below the Arctic Circle.

An FT investigation previously found that the group — led by two former Tesla managers — had tried to open as many as six factories at the same time. Ten current and former employees said there were problems with poor management, safety standards, and an over-reliance on Chinese machinery.

After it was founded in 2016, Northvolt quickly became Europe’s best-funded start-up, winning attention from top government officials in Germany, Canada, Sweden and Brussels.

But the Swedish government, unlike those in Canada and Germany, declined to offer major subsidies to the group and last year, investors backed out of a financing round at the last minute. Its planned Canadian and German factories are not part of the bankruptcy.

Johnstone said that Northvolt had increased output and yield in recent months as well as cutting costs but had not been able to secure short-term financing. “Did we have a longer-term solution on the table? No, to be crystal clear. Did we have irons in the fire? Yes,” he added.

Northvolt has a number of assets including its Skellefteå factory, a R&D facility in central Sweden, and land and permits for factories in Germany and Sweden. People close to the group said they expected interest from companies that had been in talks about investing in Northvolt, including its main customer, truckmaker Scania, and its largest shareholder VW.

Scania provided the company with fresh capital in November and is buying its industrial battery systems business. It said this week that it had secured an alternative battery supplier but conceded its electric truck plans had been affected by the short supply of batteries.

VW revealed this week in its annual report that it had written off its Northvolt equity and loans for a €661mn loss.

Chinese battery makers have a strong presence in Europe. CATL, the world’s largest manufacturer, is building plants in Germany, Hungary and Spain, the latter a joint venture with carmaker Stellantis. VW has partnered with another Chinese company, Gotion.

There are other European companies developing EV batteries but they are at an earlier stage than Northvolt. There have also been other failures, including Norwegian group Freyr, which abandoned its battery plans to become a solar power company instead.