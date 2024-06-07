Notes Written on a Deposit Slip
By Steve Heins
Notes Written on a Deposit Slip
After stopping at south side bank,
I walk east toward Lake Michigan.
In the large-flaked storm, I am drawn
To the grand vistas of Chicago
From the Point, Hyde Park heaven.
At 8:30 a.m., the daylight is so dim
The street lights still burn. The night
ignores the intrusion of the morning.
The north shoreline toward an invisible downtown
is frozen in the rough-edge of green sheets,
snow is soldered between the cracks,
the work of a drunken Tiffany lamp-maker.
Other big-flaked snow fills the body
Of raw Chicago winds blowing
Where no buildings can civilize the storm.
Higher up snowflakes hang like steam, motionless
Then converges into the muscular white winds.
Barriers of blown snowdrifts block
my way home, high and regularly placed,
They are white hurdles for winter athletes.
On the walk home, I hurriedly write down
These images of a white vision
And the Lake Michigan winter beauty.
By Steve Heins