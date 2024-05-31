Nothing Got Built
by Steve Heins
In fact, there have been so much
under-informed writing and reporting
about fracking and climate change
It makes the cognoscenti of unconventional energy
downright depressed.
Defying intellectualism, I suppose
because frack and climate change
sounds ominous
involves fossil fuel.
I don't "believe" in today's
environmental activism.
And, I don't believe much
in the agitprop from the Major Media
and Big Green Machine.
After billions and billions and billions of dollars
spent on environmental activism,
the only accomplishment
insuring nothing on the “planet”
got built.
