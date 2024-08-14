Eraring Power Station. By CSIRO, CC BY 3.0, Link

Eric Worrall

Essay by Eric Worrall

First published JoNov

a; But the financial model which demonstrates coal is cheaper is a state secret.

NSW confirms Eraring closure delay driven by fear of pre-election price shocks



Giles Parkinson

Aug 6, 2024

The NSW state Labor government has confirmed that its controversial decision to delay the closure of the country’s biggest coal fired power generator at Eraring was primarily driven by concerns over a possible jump in wholesale electricity prices.

The 2.88 gigawatt (GW) Eraring facility on the central coast was due to close on August, 2025, but under an underwriting deal with the state government which could be worth up to $450 million, Origin Energy will now keep at least two units open until August, 2027, a few months after the next state election.

…

But the failure of Eraring owner Origin Energy to build any new capacity in NSW before the 2025 closure, and delays caused by planning, connection, and commissioning holdups to other projects forced the state government’s hand.

…

The full report by Endgame remains commercial in confidence, and so apparently the full modelling and the assumptions it was working on won’t be released. That’s unfortunate, because it is pretty clear that the modelling has already been mugged by reality.



…

It means that the wholesale price benefit is more likely to be less than $3 billion under the deal actually negotiated, and it is not clear that those benefits will actually occur.



…

Read more: https://reneweconomy.com.au/nsw-confirms-eraring-closure-delay-driven-by-fear-of-pre-election-price-shocks/