Nuclear Energy Revival: A Tribute to Gene Nelson, Ph.D.

Senior Legal Researcher, Californians for Green Nuclear Power

Gene Nelson never intended to become California’s most persistent defender of nuclear energy. A biophysicist trained at Harvey Mudd College (B.S. 1975) and SUNY Buffalo (Ph.D. Radiation Biophysics 1981), he spent the early decades of his career in laboratories and classrooms—NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, medical-diagnostics giants Technicon and CIBA-Corning, Microsoft (as a contractor), the U.S. Census Bureau, and a long string of colleges from Ohio to Texas to California Polytechnic State University and Cuesta College.

Yet when California’s political class decided to prematurely close the state’s last nuclear plant, Diablo Canyon, Gene put his scientific training and prodigious work ethic into a second, volunteer career that has now spanned more than twenty years.

Since the early 2000s, Gene has served as Senior Legal Researcher for Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP), a small, all-volunteer nonprofit that punches far above its weight in Sacramento and San Luis Obispo hearings. In that role, he has single-handedly prepared more than 1,000 pages of formal written testimony, supporting workpapers, evidentiary exhibits, rebuttals, and annotated hearing transcripts—essentially functioning as CGNP’s in-house technical staff, expert witness, and legal researcher combined.

His focus has been laser-sharp: to document, in exhaustive and publicly accessible detail, that Diablo Canyon Power Plant is safe, seismically robust, uniquely reliable, and the single largest source of carbon-free electricity in California. Year after year, he has appeared before:

• the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee (DCISC), where he has submitted dozens of detailed technical commentaries and follow-up questions on everything from spent-fuel storage to emergency-planning upgrades;

• the California Coastal Commission successfully helped defeat repeated attempts to block once-through-cooling mitigation projects that were being used as a back-door route to force early closure;

• the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, providing intervener comments on license-renewal dockets, seismic probabilistic risk assessments, and subsequent-license-renewal applications;

• the State Water Resources Control Board, rebutting claims that the plant’s cooling-water system inflicted unacceptable harm on marine life;

• the California Public Utilities Commission, where his filings helped expose the enormous replacement-power costs and emissions consequences of the 2016 joint proposal to retire the plant in 2024–2025.

When Governor Newsom and the Legislature abruptly reversed course in 2022–2023 and sought to extend Diablo Canyon’s life past 2025, Gene’s prior work suddenly became indispensable. Thousands of pages he had already placed into the public record—complete with citations to peer-reviewed studies, NRC safety evaluation reports, EPRI seismic research, and the plant’s operating history—were cited by lawmakers, the California Energy Commission, and even the Department of Finance to justify Senate Bill 846 and the subsequent $1.4 billion state loan package that kept the plant running.

Behind the scenes, Gene has spent countless nights and weekends poring over Licensee Event Reports, poring through new probabilistic risk assessments, reverse-engineering opaque grid-operator spreadsheets, and translating highly technical material into language that commissioners, journalists, and ordinary citizens can understand. He maintains an exhaustive personal archive of every significant Diablo Canyon filing since 2009, cross-indexed and instantly retrievable—an institutional memory that no state agency or utility can match.

The results speak for themselves: Diablo Canyon continues to operate at over 90% capacity factor, providing roughly 9% of California’s total electricity and 18–20% of its carbon-free electricity. On the hottest summer days and the darkest winter nights, when solar has set and wind is becalmed, Diablo’s 2,240 megawatts remain the backbone that prevents blackouts. Every year it operates, displaces approximately 9 million metric tons of CO₂ that would otherwise come from natural-gas plants—the equivalent of removing two million cars from California roads.

Gene has done all of this as a volunteer, funded only by small donations to CGNP and his own modest income as an independent IT contractor. He asks for no recognition, no speaking fees, and no titles beyond the simple “Dr. Gene Nelson, Californians for Green Nuclear Power” that appears on every filing.

In an era when energy policy is too often driven by ideology rather than engineering, Gene Nelson stands as a quiet, relentless reminder of what one rigorously trained, public-spirited scientist can accomplish. Because of his decades of unpaid labor, California’s largest source of clean, firm power remains online—and the state has a fighting chance to meet its decarbonization goals without sacrificing reliability or affordability.

Thank you, Gene, for your intellect, your integrity, and your stubborn refusal to let evil policy triumph over good science. Diablo Canyon—and California’s climate future—are still standing in no small part because you were willing to do the homework that almost no one else would.