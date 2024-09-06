“We’re not fracking, we’re not burning coal. We’re not going backwards,” the Democratic governor said during a “future energy economy summit” in Syracuse.

It came after Harris, her party’s nominee for the White House, said during her recent CNN interview that she would “not ban fracking” if elected president – a major reversal from her position during her first run for the Oval Office in 2020.

But Hochul made it abundantly clear she doesn’t want to “frack, baby frack” along New York’s gas rich southern tier of the Marcellus Shale formation that borders Pennsylvania.

During the tail end of her speech, Hochul said, “I’m so excited about the ‘all above approach’ — except for the fracking and coal.”

Instead, she trumpeted carbon-free power generated by offshore wind, solar, geothermal or other types of energy.

Some of her energy officials also talked up nuclear power during the summit.

Fracking is the drilling procedure injecting liquid at high pressure into subterranean rock to force open existing fissures and extract oil or gas.

Hochul said at the summit that New York is “not going backwards” with fracking or burning coal. Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Range Resources Folly Hollow Farm Unit natural gas well pad in Washington, Pennsylvania on July 30, 2024. Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

60

What do you think? Post a comment.

A report by the Manhattan Institute think tank a decade ago estimated that 15,000 to 18,000 jobs could be created in the Southern Tier and Western New York if fracking were permitted, generating up to $11.4 billion in economic output and $1.4 billion in state and local tax revenue.

After years of study and controversy, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned fracking in 2014 after a health department study cited public health risks because of the potential to contaminated groundwater.

There’s little support in the Democratic-run legislature to revisit the issue.

Fracking generated intense opposition from the environmental left and celebrities including Yoko and Sean Ono and actor Mark Ruffalo.

Vintners from New York’s growing wine industry in the nearby Finger Lakes region also opposed fracking.