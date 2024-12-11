NYTimes Endorses The Most Damaging, Costly 'Green' Energy Idea: Heat Pumps

DAVID BLACKMON

DEC 11, 2024

Leave it to the climate alarm spreaders at the NYTimes to endorse the most damaging and costly ‘green’ energy idea ever invented: The mass adoption of heat pumps, as part of the paper’s ongoing coordination with leftwing activists trying to ban the use of natural gas appliances.

The Times did just that on Tuesday in an op/ed written by oneNYTimes Endorses The Most Damaging, Costly 'Green' Energy Heat Cara Buckley, whose bio says she “writes about people working toward climate solutions, often at the community and grass roots level, and off-the-beaten-path responses to the climate crisis.”

*sigh*

First, there is no such thing as a “climate crisis.” Any piece that starts there inevitably involves awful ideas filled with propaganda and false science. Add to that the fact that this story is about heat pumps, which have invariably created massively higher energy costs and less efficient climate control everywhere they’ve been tried, and, well, you know where this story is going, don’t you?

Naturally, Ms. Buckley hilariously poses atrocious heat pumps as a lovely alternative to gas appliances. They aren’t, and never can be, but when has that ever stopped the propagandists from propagandizing? What makes this an even more obvious piece of rank disinformation and propaganda is the author’s citing of a study by Rewiring America, which is nothing more than a leftwing activist group advised by Stacey Abrams.

Yes, THAT Stacey Abrams. Because science, or something.

Holy crap.

On his X feed yesterday, Steve Everley, one of the smartest energy analysts working today, took this ridiculous bit of climate propaganda apart in a terrific thread. So I decided to share it with readers here. Give it a read.

Man, that’s brutal, isn’t it? It’s the kind of great work that Mr. Everley produces on a regular basis. If you aren’t following him on X, you are really missing out.

That is all.