O C Register Publishes a Climate Alarmist “The Heat Rises” Weather Impact Chart Which Should instead be Called “The Hype, Distortion & Deception Rises”

4 hours ago

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The Orange County Register published a full-page chart (shown below) allegedly portraying the impact of increasing weather temperatures on fatalities across the U.S. over various time intervals.

The lower portion of the chart is provided below for improved viewing showing the hyped 2023 and other time period weather fatalities supposedly compared to other weather events as contrived by NOAA as well as the July 2024 highest average temperature ranking of the 48 U.S. states.

The contrived weather fatalities chart information deceptions regarding “heat” have been addressed in detail by Kip Hansen in his excellent and comprehensive WUWT article here and shown below.

As noted in Kip’s article:

“In a recent News Brief, I pointed out that the major climate alarm propaganda cabals [CCNow, Inside Climate News] would be flooding the mainstream media outlets all around the world with the news that in the Northern Hemisphere, where most of the humanity lives, it is Summer, and summers tend to be hot.”

“Further, encouraged by the Climate Propaganda Cabals, news outlets rely on a report from world newspaper-of-record like The Guardian [a co-founder of the climate propaganda outlet Covering Climate Now – CCNow]: