The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
15m

How sweet of you to recognize her! You're a tribute to her and her efforts.🌹

Thank you Steve!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture