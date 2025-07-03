Ode for My Firecracker Mother

1

On July 4, 1921, Gladys Lucille Harmon (Heins)

was born in Lamar, Colorado.

She was a sweet soul,

forged in the turmoil and disruption

of the Dust Bowl,

Depression,

WW 2,

and then reuniting

with her husband

after two years of total

war silence.

2

We lost her 46 years ago this year.

3

She was a great mother,

who would move mountains

for her son when he was a boy

in Gillett and Oshkosh, WI.

She had a sweetness and generosity

about her,

but she was also

a firecracker

befitting her birthday.

Steve Heins