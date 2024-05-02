Ode for My Firecracker Mother
By Steve Heins
Ode for My Firecracker Mother
1
On July 4, 1921, Gladys Lucille Harmon (Heins)
was born in Lamar, Colorado.
She was a sweet soul,
forged in the turmoil and disruption
of the Dust Bowl,
Depression,
WW 2,
and then reuniting
with her husband
after two years of total
war silence.
2
We lost her 46 years ago this year.
3
She was a great mother,
who would move mountains
for her son when he was a boy
in Gillett and Oshkosh, WI.
She had a sweetness and generosity
about her,
but she was also
a firecracker
befitting her birthday.
Steve Heins