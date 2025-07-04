1.

On July 4, 1921, Gladys Lucille Harmon (Heins)

was born in Lamar, Colorado.

She was a sweet soul,

forged in the turmoil and disruption

of the Dust Bowl,

Depression,

WW 2,

and then reuniting

with her husband

after two years of total

war silence.

2.

We lost her 47 years ago this year.

3.

She was a great mother,

who would move mountains

for her son when he was a boy

in Gillett and Oshkosh, WI.

4.

She had a sweetness and generosity

about her,

but she was also

a firecracker

befitting her birthday.

Steve Heins