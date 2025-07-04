1.
On July 4, 1921, Gladys Lucille Harmon (Heins)
was born in Lamar, Colorado.
She was a sweet soul,
forged in the turmoil and disruption
of the Dust Bowl,
Depression,
WW 2,
and then reuniting
with her husband
after two years of total
war silence.
2.
We lost her 47 years ago this year.
3.
She was a great mother,
who would move mountains
for her son when he was a boy
in Gillett and Oshkosh, WI.
4.
She had a sweetness and generosity
about her,
but she was also
a firecracker
befitting her birthday.
Steve Heins