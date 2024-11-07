Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

DAVID BLACKMON

NOV 7

∙

I emailed a set of questions to three oil industry leaders I hold in great esteem Wednesday morning, and received the thoughtful responses detailed below. Those industry leaders are:

Tim Stewart, President of the U.S. Oil & Gas Assocation, a national industry association based in Washington, D.C.;

Karr Ingham, a respected petroleum economist who serves as President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, an association representing the independent producers in Texas;

Tom Pyle, President of the Institute for Energy Research, a highly respected energy think tank based Washington, D.C..

I’ll be using parts of these quotes in a series of articles for several publications in the coming days, all of which will be reproduced here. But I wanted readers to be able to enjoy the full thoughts of these really smart guys who will help lead the domestic industry forward in what is destined to become a radically different policy environment than we’ve lived under for the last four unfortunate years.