One Day’s Worth

1

There is Bloomsday,

honoring James Joyce.

His “Ulysses”

a great novel took place

one day, June 16, 1904.

Molly Bloom’s famous quote:

“yes I said, yes I will, yes.”

2

First, let me disclose

I have had love affair

with Ireland since 1971.

There are several reasons:

poetry of William Butler Yeats,

literature of Jonathon Swift,

James Joyce.

3

The complexity of Irish history,

Irish music, step-dancing, word smithery.

Ireland’s profound influence

on American literary history.

I have a persistent sense

Celtic in my yesteryears.

Steve Heins