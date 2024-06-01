One Day’s Worth
by Steve Heins
One Day’s Worth
1
There is Bloomsday,
honoring James Joyce.
His “Ulysses”
a great novel took place
one day, June 16, 1904.
Molly Bloom’s famous quote:
“yes I said, yes I will, yes.”
2
First, let me disclose
I have had love affair
with Ireland since 1971.
There are several reasons:
poetry of William Butler Yeats,
literature of Jonathon Swift,
James Joyce.
3
The complexity of Irish history,
Irish music, step-dancing, word smithery.
Ireland’s profound influence
on American literary history.
I have a persistent sense
Celtic in my yesteryears.
Steve Heins