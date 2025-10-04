Open Letter to Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick and Representative Pat Harrigan

October 3, 2025

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

As an energy humanist and practical environmentalist who has watched with growing alarm the infiltration of hyper-partisan activism into Pennsylvania’s premier institutions of higher learning, I write to you today with profound gratitude and unreserved congratulations. Your decisive actions—Senator McCormick’s unflinching demand for accountability at the University of Pennsylvania, and Representative Harrigan’s incisive leadership from the House Science Committee—have finally ended Michael Mann’s environmental reign of terror.

This is not just a victory for common sense and academic integrity; it’s a resounding affirmation that science must serve truth, not serve as a weapon in the hands of junk-science propagandists.

For too long, Mann has masqueraded as an objective scholar while building an empire on manipulated data, the infamous “hockey stick” fraud, and vicious partisan slanders that poison public discourse. His recent reposts—gleefully amplifying calls labeling the assassinated Charlie Kirk as the “head of Trump’s Hitler Youth”—were the grotesque cherry on top of a career defined by intolerance and intellectual dishonesty.

These weren’t slips of the tongue; they were the unfiltered essence of a man who views dissent as a mortal enemy and facts as mere inconveniences to his alarmist agenda. Under the guise of “climate science,” Mann has terrorized taxpayers, stifled debate, and bullied anyone daring to question his doomsday prophecies, all while Penn’s leadership looked the other way in the name of so-called “diversity of thought.”

Senator McCormick, your swift condemnation of Mann’s “despicable” rhetoric and your call for “immediate, decisive action” cut through the university’s fog of neutrality like a beacon of principled resolve. As Pennsylvania’s senator, you represent not just our state but the backbone of American values—free inquiry untainted by ideological zealotry.

And Representative Harrigan, your voice from North Carolina, echoed across the aisles with surgical precision, exposing Mann’s long history of “hyper-partisan attacks and junk science” for what it is: a betrayal of the scientific method you champion on the Science Committee. Together, you ignited a chorus that the University of Penn could no longer ignore, forcing Mann’s resignation from his vice provost perch after less than a year of abusing that platform to advance his radical causes.

This moment is a triumph for every citizen weary of elite institutions shielding activists who peddle fear over facts. Mann’s departure isn’t just overdue—it’s a clarion call for reform: rigorous oversight of federal research funding, mandatory transparency in data models, and zero tolerance for those who weaponize science against the very people it’s meant to serve. You’ve shown that elected leaders can hold ivory towers to account, and in doing so, you’ve restored a measure of faith in our shared pursuit of knowledge.

From the heart of global energy sanity, thank you for your courage, clarity, and commitment to ending this reign of terror. May your examples inspire colleagues nationwide to root out similar threats, ensuring that universities foster discovery rather than division once again. America—and Pennsylvania—is stronger for your stand.

With most profound admiration and unwavering support,

Stephen Heins

Energy Humanist and Advocate for Practical Environmentalism