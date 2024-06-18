Open peer review



The Danish Energy Transition









We are keen to receive review comments for our new paper which is now available for open peer review (pdf)



Søren Hansen: The Danish Energy Transition



Denmark is a small country in the world; it has 6 million inhabitants and its yearly greenhouse gas emissions constitute roughly 0.1% of the global figure. Nevertheless, the government has set ambitious targets for the road towards “net zero” in emissions. By 2030 these should be reduced by 70% compared to 1990, and by 2045 or 2050 Denmark is to achieve so-called “climate neutrality”. Obviously, these measures will have negligible impact on the global situation, but the rationale is that Denmark wishes to play the role of frontrunner. The rest of the world is expected to see that achieving such ambitious targets is possible. They will thus follow the good example and planet Earth will be saved from the climate catastrophe. Reaching “net zero” requires action over a broad field of the economy: industry, agriculture, heating, transportation and of course the electricity supply. The following report focuses on the latter. This is also the area where we see most progress towards achieving the targets so far. However, electricity at present only accounts for around 20% of total energy consumption, but the climate ambitions entail converting a large part of the other energy use to electricity. Battery electric vehicles and heat pumps for housing are prime examples of this development.





Submitted comments and contributions will be subject to a moderation process and will be published, provided they are substantive and not abusive. (Closed review comments on GWPF publications can be found here).



Review comments should be emailed to: benny.peiser@thegwpf.org



The deadline for review comments is 5 July 2024.