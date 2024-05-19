OPINION: Global warming aggravates the spread of infectious diseases

By Charles Goodmacher and Samantha Kao

In early 2020, the first U.S. deaths were reported from an unknown virus. Shortly after, life in the United States and across the globe was in turmoil from the “novel coronavirus” COVID-19.

It took months to learn how the virus spread, the seriousness of its symptoms, and how to best protect ourselves. Our communities came to a standstill. Schools, health care services, business, travel — all were disrupted. We had to reinvent how we engaged with each other to protect public health at large.

To stop or manage the virus, medical professionals, scientists and public health officials went into overdrive. That work continues on COVID and other deadly diseases. Researchers know it is only a matter of time until the next pandemic.

A recent study published in Nature Communications shows high levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) indoors assists in viral spread. Proper ventilation reduces CO2 levels indoors, limiting the infectiousness of viral respiratory droplets. The study’s authors also called for more research on rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere. Researchers warn climate change could increase the transmission of existing viral diseases and provide fertile ground for the emergence of new ones.

It has long been known that rising atmospheric CO2, along with other pollutants, is responsible for the increase in global warming and climate change. This is even the conclusion of research carried out by the fossil fuel industry in the late 1970s.

When people think about climate change impacts, the tendency is to focus on big natural disasters: more intense wildfires that burn down whole communities, or more intense hurricanes with greater flooding aggravated by rising sea levels, or persistent drought or heat waves across large areas. But that is just the beginning of the heartbreaking story when it comes to climate change impacts.

In one of the first efforts to quantify the impact of climate change on infectious disease, researchers reported in Nature that 218 of 375 diseases can be aggravated by global warming. That is because climate change can impact the environment both for diverse microbes and for the vectors — mammals, birds and insects — that carry and transmit the disease.

How does this work? 1) Warming or changes in precipitation patterns can alter the distribution of mosquitoes, which are vectors for human diseases like malaria, zika and dengue; 2) During heat waves, people often spend more time in water, which can lead to an increase in waterborne disease outbreaks; 3) Studies have suggested that rising temperatures are leading to increased heat tolerance of fungal pathogens, including some that were previously not dangerous to humans; 4) Increased stress, from global warming-related climate hazards or poverty or racism, may increase cortisol production, which can reduce the human body’s immune response.

This summer, New Mexico is confronting an unparalleled challenge with the anticipated early onset of extreme heat due to record-breaking global temperatures. The threats to our health are rising with the summer heat.

Climate change is a global problem, but it has a local and even personal face when we think about disease and pandemics. The research described above, which seeks to integrate available information, is beginning to reveal global warming’s full threat to people and communities from a public health perspective.

The potential for concurrent hazards, such as wildfires or electrical grid failures compounded by extreme heat, could lead to the spread of more viruses and other devastating consequences for human life. This is another critical reason to dramatically reduce climate pollution now.

Charles Goodmacher, of Do Good consulting company, is a policy advisor to Healthy Climate New Mexico. Samantha Kao is climate and energy director for Conservation Voters New Mexico.