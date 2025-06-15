Oshkosh Genius
(Lewis Hine is surely one of my heroes)
he was an Oshkosh WI native
a Columbia student
his father
ran a restaurant in Oshkosh
not unlike
my own past
as a sociologist
social reformer
photographer
Hine's photos
are timeless images
Foreign immigration
urban squalor
child labor
dignity of workers
New York City
during first third
of Twentieth Century
he captured
several iconic images
we still remember
photos of child labor
construction of the Empire State Building
the creation of Manhattan skyline
he died penniless
but had generous gifts
for America
“photo stories”
for the ages
Steve Heins
Name is similar to your's. I'd never heard of him. Reminds me of Sinclair Lewis and his work. Love the pictures!
Thank you for sharing about one of your heroes!
Life Magazine quality photos. Thank you for sharing the story and prose.