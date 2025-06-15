Oshkosh Genius

(Lewis Hine is surely one of my heroes)

he was an Oshkosh WI native

a Columbia student

his father

ran a restaurant in Oshkosh

not unlike

my own past

as a sociologist

social reformer

photographer

Hine's photos

are timeless images

Foreign immigration

urban squalor

child labor

dignity of workers

New York City

during first third

of Twentieth Century

he captured

several iconic images

we still remember

photos of child labor

construction of the Empire State Building

the creation of Manhattan skyline

he died penniless

but had generous gifts

for America

“photo stories”

for the ages

Steve Heins