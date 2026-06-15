Oshkosh Genius
By Steve Heins
Oshkosh Genius
1
Lewis Hine is surely one of my heroes
he was an Oshkosh WI native
a Columbia student
his father
ran a restaurant in Oshkosh
not unlike
my own past
2
as a sociologist
social reformer
photographer
Hine’s photos
are timeless images
3
American immigration
urban squalor
child labor
dignity of workers
4
New York City
during first third
of Twentieth Century
he captured
several iconic images
we still remember
5
photos of child labor
construction of the Empire State Building
the creation of Manhattan skyline
6
he died penniless
but had generous gifts
for America
“photo stories”
for the ages
Steve Heins
Thanks for this story of a man who saw what was really happening in America and preserved it in great photography. Different than some today who think they solve problems by making bombastic deals.