Oshkosh Genius

1

Lewis Hine is surely one of my heroes

he was an Oshkosh WI native

a Columbia student

his father

ran a restaurant in Oshkosh

not unlike

my own past

2

as a sociologist

social reformer

photographer

Hine’s photos

are timeless images

3

American immigration

urban squalor

child labor

dignity of workers

4

New York City

during first third

of Twentieth Century

he captured

several iconic images

we still remember

5

photos of child labor

construction of the Empire State Building

the creation of Manhattan skyline

6

he died penniless

but had generous gifts

for America

“photo stories”

for the ages

Steve Heins