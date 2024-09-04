According to a study by the Breakthrough Institute, generating wind energy needs about 30,000 acres per terawatt-hour and 6 times more space to build wind.

STEPHEN HEINS

SEP 4

READ IN APP

Upgrade to paid

Other Wind Issues

Wind facilities require substantial land use. According to a study by the Breakthrough Institute, generating wind energy needs about 30,000 acres per terawatt-hour of electricity annually, compared to just 18 acres for nuclear energy—a difference of 99.9 percent. Wind energy also occupies six times more space than a natural gas power plant.

The largest onshore wind farm in the U.S., the Alta Wind Energy Center, produces 3.29 terawatt-hours per year with 582 turbines. In contrast, the largest U.S. nuclear power plant, Palo Verde, generates 33.7 terawatt-hours annually—over 10 times more.

Wind turbines operate at maximum capacity only around 35 percent of the time, much lower than nuclear power plants, which have a capacity factor of 93 percent, and natural gas combined cycle plants, which can run over 80 percent of the time if continuously operational rather than as backup for wind and solar.

Additionally, wind capacity factors are expected to decline as new wind farms are built in less optimal locations, with the best sites already utilized.

U.S. power grids must balance electricity supply with real-time demand. On some days, wind energy might exceed demand, while during peak usage periods, turbines may produce no power. When wind stops, coal or natural gas plants are required to fill the gap, increasing both capital investments and electricity costs for consumers.

Some states are investing in costly batteries to store excess wind power for later use, but this combination of intermittent wind generation and expensive backup drives up electricity prices, as seen in California and other states pursuing this approach. European countries are facing similar issues and are beginning to deindustrialize as a result.

Wind turbines kill over 1 million birds and hundreds of thousands of bats annually, according to the American Bird Conservancy. Offshore wind projects, like those from Atlantic Shores and Orsted’s Ocean Winds, have been authorized by the Biden-Harris Interior Department to produce sound waves that may harm whales, dolphins, seals, and porpoises.

Wind energy also lacks the versatility of natural gas and oil, which can be used for electricity generation, heating, cooking, and transportation. Wind energy is limited to electricity production.

Despite these drawbacks, the Biden-Harris administration’s climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, provides significant subsidies to wind energy. Renewable energy sources, including wind, are projected to receive around $425 billion in subsidies from 2023 to 2033, in addition to about $200 billion in other “green energy” subsidies.

As Warren Buffet has noted, without these subsidies, wind projects would likely not be feasible.

Wind plants have shown a marked decline in performance after their 10th year, coinciding with the expiration of the lucrative production tax credit. Once this credit ends, maintenance typically declines. The issue of wind blade disposal has been worsened by government policies that renew tax subsidies for wind turbines that have been repowered, with new blades replacing the old ones.

On a state level, wind energy benefits from renewable portfolio standards, which mandate a certain percentage of electricity sales come from renewable sources. Politicians in these states require utilities to produce renewable energy regardless of cost. For example, California aims to derive 60 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030 and 100 percent by 2045.

Similarly, Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz has signed legislation to achieve 100 percent zero-carbon power by 2040, with a focus on transitioning to greener plants in areas previously served by fossil-fuel facilities.

Despite the expansion of wind capacity due to federal and state incentives, it produced less energy in the past year compared to 2022.

Conclusion

The Biden-Harris administration has a goal for a carbon-free electricity sector by 2035 and expects wind power to provide a sizable amount of that electricity.

While the Biden-Harris administration heralds the environmental hazards of fossil fuels because of their carbon content, it overlooks the environmental damage that comes from its politically correct technologies–wind and solar power.

Wind requires massive amounts of critical minerals processed by cheap coal electricity in China and has a huge waste disposal problem among other environmental issues. These issues are overlooked as the administration justifies them based on questionable climate impact results.

The Biden-Harris administration’s climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, provides massive subsidies that continue to spur investment in wind and solar power. Far less wind and solar power would be built if federal subsidies and credits, paid by taxpayers, and state mandates were removed. Reliability, affordability, diversity, and practicality in electrical sources once guided deployment. That, has been replaced by politics.

#Wind #WindEnergy #Offshore #Biden-Harris #Mandates #Minerals #Climate