Holman Jenkins writes in the WSJ, we now know that politicians never seriously thought subsidizing green-energy consumption was a way to reduce emissions.

Subsidizing green-energy consumption simply subsidizes more energy consumption—including fossil energy to churn out EV batteries, wind turbines, solar panels, etc. It adds to the unlimited amount of energy humans will consume if the price is right.

Joe Biden’s own budget office begs off defending Biden policy prioritizing EVs and other favored measures by declining to make any emissions-reduction forecast. Instead, it cites “complex economic interactions” while regurgitating what it knows are the flawed estimates of outside groups.

A 2013 National Research Council study, led by the father of climate economics and future Nobel laureate, William Nordhaus, concluded that green handouts and tax breaks are “a poor tool for reducing greenhouse gases and achieving climate change objectives.”

In media coverage, good luck detecting anything but an unquestioned assumption America's trillions in expenditures of public resources now makes perfect sense. Call it an abdication of the public-interest journalism we used to rely on to help steer the ship of state.

The NYT this week wrote, “President Biden placed electric vehicles at the heart of his climate agenda because scientists say that a rapid switch from gasoline-powered cars to electric versions is one of the most effective ways to slow the carbon dioxide emissions that are dangerously heating the planet.”

Economists might be better to consult than scientists, but, likely, no one at all was consulted by the NYT on the question of whether the policy will be effective. Rather, the backward-reasoned justification of the Biden program, was likely concocted on the spot by a NYT editor to fill the place where a reader expects to be assured that the policy has been vetted and found to be sensible.

Our Take: The entire energy transition narrative is falling apart. Everyone knows it. Still, the media, political and other interests that have gotten it this far will continue to do what they can to keep the patient on life support… until they reach the point when they cry, “The transition is dying. It's time to turn up the subsidies and mandates to revive the Frankenstein."