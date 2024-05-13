Our Take, With Doug Sheridan

Per the NYT, and as further discussed in the EnergyPoint Research post below, utility regulators in California recently voted to change how most residents will pay for energy by adding a new fixed monthly charge and lowering the rates that apply to energy use.

Officials said the shift would reduce monthly bills for millions of residents and support the use of electric vehicles and appliances that run on electricity, rather than fossil fuels.

California’s residential electric rates, which averaged 31.2 cents per KWhr in February, are the highest in the country after Hawaii—where rates were about 44 cents, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The national average in February was 16.1 cents.

Some energy experts have argued that California’s high rates for energy use are very likely discouraging some people from buying EVs, heat pumps and induction stoves to replace cars and appliances that run on gasoline and natural gas.

The PUC doesn't seem to agree. “This new billing structure puts us further on the path toward a decarbonized future, while enhancing affordability for low-income customers and those most impacted from climate change-driven heat events,” said Alice Reynolds, president of the utilities commission.

Out Take 1: The last time we checked, regulated utilities were allowed to collect enough revenue to generate enough profit to achieve target ROIs. This means all-in power prices for utilities are a simple function of mathematics—ie, total costs / total unit output = cost per unit. Converting a portion of revenue into various fixed charges for different customer types doesn’t lower the overall unit price. It simply shifts unit prices among customers. The PUC knows this... but chooses to pretend it means “rates” are falling. They aren't.

Our Take 2: There's probably more here than meets the eye. Our guess? If one could lift the veil, they'd find a scramble by the PUC to stem hemorrhaging associated with a classic (pricing) death spiral, precipitated by large amounts of demand leaving the grid (and even the state) to escape ever-higher power prices. Death spirals are worsened when administrators attempt to make good on commitments to utilities to provide promised profits by spreading the system's unchanged fixed costs over the shrinking customer base. All it does is raise prices further, leading to even fewer customers. Then the cycle repeats.

Our Take 3: Some form of smoke-and-mirror pricing was always in the cards for the California grid, and it looks as if it's now begun in earnest. If so, expect more regulatory patches, and a few reversals of past patches, as bureaucrats and politicians are forced to grapple with their mess. One thing seems certain, given the state’s hell-bent focus on pushing a green transition, things will get worse before they get better. Don't be surprised if growing amounts of revenue to support utilities is collected in the form of taxes.